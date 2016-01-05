Derailment, track issues snarl commuter rail service

On this frigid Tuesday morning, the MBTA has announced train cancellations on both its Fitchburg and Haverhill commuter rail lines.

The Haverhill line delays are due to an out-of-service commuter rail train that derailed in Andover, according an MBTA spokesman. Inbound service will end at Lawrence station, and buses will be used to transport passengers between Lawrence and Andover stations, according to the MBTA. Commuters can take an inbound train from Andover.

Cancellations and delays on the Fitchburg line are due to track problems, according to the MBTA.

Get updated MBTA commuter rail information from its website here.