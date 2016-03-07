MBTA fare hikes: Here’s what your commute will cost starting in July

The full list of new T fares and pass prices.

–The Boston Globe
By
March 7, 2016

The MBTA’s control board voted Monday afternoon to increase fares effective July 1 during a raucous public meeting, the deliberations of the board drowned out by the jeers and chants of angry protesters.

The average fare system-wide will increase by roughly 9.3 percent. But the exact new cost of your ride will depend on your transportation mode.

Here’s the full list of new T fares:

Final Fare Changes

