Purple-lit Zakim Bridge honors Prince, touches Boston
The Zakim Bridge lit up, as it does, Thursday night. But following the death of Prince earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker directed transportation officials to illuminate the bridge, among other landmarks, in the iconic color of the pop legend.
The result: A virtual “Purple Rain” descending down upon I-93 motorists, as well as anyone in sight of the 1,400-foot cable bridge.
The #ZakimBridge in #Boston is lit purple tonight in honor of #Prince. #RIPPrince #PurpleRain @universalhub pic.twitter.com/ayUkO3yj5c
— 617 Images Boston (@617Images) April 22, 2016
Purple rain… https://t.co/nJWvo0qhEB (@BostonGlobe) #prince pic.twitter.com/mKVabzzkVd
— Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) April 22, 2016
Purple on the zakim bridge in Boston! #RIPPrince pic.twitter.com/wtA0Ud0O3n
— Matthew (@mattjoyce620) April 22, 2016
According to a Baker aide, Prince’s 1984 album “Purple Rain” is among the governor’s all-time favorites.
But the Zakim Bridge wasn’t the only local piece of infrastructure illuminated in honor of Prince. The recently completed Burns Bridge connecting Worcester and Shrewsbury over Lake Quinsigamond also shone purple.
Burns Bridge shines Purple tonight. #ShrewsburyMa #Worcester @MassDOT pic.twitter.com/QvjJCunrRT
— Shrewsbury Gov (@ShrewsburyMAGov) April 22, 2016
#Worcester #Shrewsbury tonight: #BurnsBridge. #PrinceRIP pic.twitter.com/KklJJFhKvJ
— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 22, 2016
South Station and Government Center MBTA station were also included in the tribute.
? South Station ? pic.twitter.com/IZsJKV30XP
— Mx Corey Frang (@gnarf) April 22, 2016
Conversation
This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com