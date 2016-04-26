Number of mumps cases at Harvard rises to 40

Harvard Yard a few days before students gathered for a demonstration.
–Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters
By
April 26, 2016

A mumps outbreak at Harvard University has affected 40 members of the school community over the last two months. Nearly a dozen students were in isolation as of Monday night, according to a university spokeswoman.

Harvard first announced two confirmed cases of mumps at the school in March. Despite investigations into the infection’s cause and efforts to isolate affected students, the number has continued to rise.

A viral infection, mumps causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks. Its symptoms include fever, aching, headache, and a loss of appetite. Often, mumps spreads through direct physical contact with an infected person or an object or surface which someone with mumps has touched.

Advertisement

The Cambridge Public Health Department has been tracking the infection’s spread, interviewing those infected to determine with whom the students had contact, Susan Feinberg, a spokeswoman for the department, said. A month ago, the department determined that all infected students to that point had received a mumps vaccine prior to contracting the infection, and that 99 percent of undergraduate students at the college had met the state’s immunization requirements.

To date, Feinberg had not yet heard of any confirmed cases in Cambridge that were unrelated to the Harvard community.

The university has promoted prevention tactics, university spokeswoman Lindsey Baker said. With the end of the academic year wrapping up, students are preparing for final exams and commencement, and the university is once again urging students to remain vigilant to avoid contracting the infection.

“It’s hard to predict how it will go and how much exposure there is,” Baker said. “It’s more just those events are coming up, so we just want people to take precautions.”

Harvard students aren’t alone — during the time of the school’s outbreak, Massachusetts had already confirmed 12 cases of mumps across the state this year, including UMass Boston two confirmed cases in March at UMass Boston and one case in February at Bentley University in Waltham.

TOPICS: Local News Harvard
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Gov. Paul LePage delivers the State of the State address to the Legislature, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Politics
Paul LePage vetoes proposed litter cleanup day, is tired of proclamations May 2, 2017 | 2:26 PM
In this photo taken April 6, 2017, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. A congressional committee on Thursday, April 27, 2017, asked the Justice Department to consider criminally prosecuting a technology services company that was involved in maintaining a private email server for Hillary Clinton.
Politics
Clinton: 'If the election were on Oct. 27, I would be your president' May 2, 2017 | 2:19 PM
Ivanka Trump, listens as her father President Donald Trump, talks via a video conference to astronauts on the International Space Station, Monday, April 24, 2017, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Politics
Ivanka Trump's West Wing agenda May 2, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Politics
Trump: US needs September 'shutdown' to fix Senate 'mess' May 2, 2017 | 10:38 AM
In an 11-page order, a US District Court judge ruled that the criminal case against the Kenneth Brissette (left) and Timothy Sullivan should proceed.
Local News
Judge won’t dismiss charges in Walsh aides extortion case May 2, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Police asked the public for help identifying a vehicle earlier this week.
Local News
Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Boston has died May 2, 2017 | 8:58 AM
FILE - First lady Michelle Obama visits the cafeteria as she has lunch with school children at Parklawn elementary school in Alexandria, Va., in this Jan., 25, 2012 file photo. A massive year-end spending bill released Tuesday Dec. 9, 2014doesnt allow schools to opt out of healthier school meal standards championed by first lady Michelle Obama, as House Republicans had sought. But it would ease standards that require more whole grains in school foods. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
National News
Trump takes aim at lunch guidelines and a girls' education program May 2, 2017 | 8:40 AM
BOSTON, MA - 9/08/2016: A water cooler in the classroom at the Mary Curley K-8 school in Jamaica Plain (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 09firstday
Local News
High lead levels found in water at hundreds of schools May 2, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Worcester, MA- April 25, 2017: Teacher Latonya Hazard work on puzzles with students (left to right) Lilyana Waire (cq) , 2, Jordan Conrad (cq) 2, Caiden Groccia (cq), 2, and Joshua Davis (cq) 2, at the Guild of St. Agnes in Worcester, MA on April 25, 2017. The Guild of St. Agnes is an early education and care agency that relies on state subsidies for 95% of their students according to director Gloria Johnson. The availability of state-subsidized child care has been narrowing, and growing more separate from private daycare, as fewer providers accept low-income students. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: business reporter:
Business
A separate but unequal system for day care May 2, 2017 | 8:34 AM
FILE - In this March 22, 2016, file photo House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president so they could take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance. The House Financial Services Committee, led by Hensarling, is slated to begin work May 2, 2017, on legislation to largely undo the Dodd-Frank law, which Congress passed and Democratic President Barack Obama signed after the financial meltdown in 2008. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Politics
GOP targets law enacted after 2008 financial meltdown May 2, 2017 | 7:44 AM
In this April 25, 2017 photo, Stephen Faulkner, right, owner of Faulkner's Landscaping & Nursery, installs an irrigation system along with worker Jalen Murchison at a landscape project in Manchester, N.H. Innkeepers, restaurateurs and landscapers around the U.S. say they’re struggling to find seasonal help and turning down business in some cases because the government tightened up on visas for temporary foreign workers. At issue are H-2B visas, which are issued for seasonal, nonagricultural jobs. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Local News
With visas tight, US resorts struggle to find seasonal help May 2, 2017 | 6:56 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, a South Korean army soldier stands at the Military Armistice Committee meeting room at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, which separates the two Koreas. The notion of a substantive sit-down between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump – the most gazed-upon figures of this moment in the planet's history – is a staggering prospect and a potential logistical nightmare if the two countries ever tried to make it happen.
National News
10 things to know for today May 2, 2017 | 6:12 AM
Local News
Police: Cartels find many ways to smuggle drugs into state May 2, 2017 | 3:18 AM
In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 photo, taxis await ferry passengers arriving in New Shoreham, R.I. on Block Island. Two taxis operate on the island all year, but more than 30 are licensed to operate during the summer tourist season. (AP Photo/Matt O'Brien)
Local News
Lawmakers debate letting island set its own Uber, Lyft rules May 2, 2017 | 12:04 AM
Politics
Speculation is stirring about a Seth Moulton presidential bid May 1, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Local News
CNN's Christiane Amanpour to speak at Northeastern graduation May 1, 2017 | 10:40 PM
FILE- In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine. LePage is suing Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills for “abuse of power” for refusing to represent his administration’s position during a series of political disagreements reached the boiling point over the president’s immigration orders, the governor’s office announced Monday, May 1. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local News
Maine governor sues attorney general for not defending cases May 1, 2017 | 10:38 PM
Local News
Trinity College: Teens crashed fraternity event, assaulted students May 1, 2017 | 10:34 PM
President Donald Trump speaks in the Kennedy Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2017, to the Independent Community Bankers Association. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
With unusual praise, Trump says he could meet Kim Jong Un May 1, 2017 | 9:40 PM
Media
No hard feelings for CBS after Dickerson's Trump interview May 1, 2017 | 9:26 PM
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25, 2016, in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)
Media
Tomi Lahren settles lawsuit against Glenn Beck, The Blaze May 1, 2017 | 9:12 PM
FILE- In this March 27, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses business leaders during a New England Council luncheon in Boston. Warren is revving up her already formidable fundraising juggernaut, raking in more than $5.2 million in the first quarter of the year to bring her campaign account to more than $9.2 million according to fundraising totals released Wednesday, April 12, by her campaign. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says economic gains of Obama era have 'giant blind spots' May 1, 2017 | 7:42 PM
FILE - In this March 31, 2017 file photo, a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson hangs on the wall behind President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump made puzzling claims about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War in an interview, suggesting that he was uncertain about the origin of the conflict while claiming that Jackson was upset about the war that started more than a decade after his death. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Politics
Historians refute Trump's claim that the Civil War could have been avoided May 1, 2017 | 5:47 PM
People attend a May day rally in Union Square on May 1, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCURKENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
World News
Photos: Scenes from May Day protests around the world May 1, 2017 | 3:01 PM
In this April 24, 2017 photo, Fox News co-president Bill Shine, right, leaves a New York restaurant with Rupert Murdoch, second from right, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox. The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim. The network said Monday, May 1, that Shine, a longtime lieutenant of ousted Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, is out. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Media
Fox News co-president Bill Shine is out May 1, 2017 | 2:59 PM
Lakota East seniors and quadruplet brothers from left, Zachary, Aaron, Nigel, and Nick Wade pose together at Lakota East High School, in Liberty Township, Ohio, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. All the brothers have been accepted at some of the nation's top universities, including each of them to both Yale and Harvard. (Greg Lynch /The Journal-News via AP)
National News
Ohio quadruplets who got multiple Ivy acceptances are all headed to Yale May 1, 2017 | 1:55 PM
KCATA Wrapped Ford Transit Van photographed Feb. 10, 2016 in front of Kansas City's Union Station. Dave Kaup Photography 913-219-3569 davekaup.photo@gmail.com www.davekaup.com
Business
Boston-based startup Bridj is shutting down after 3 years of operation May 1, 2017 | 1:52 PM
FILE - In this March 31, 2017 file photo, a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson hangs on the wall behind President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump made puzzling claims about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War in an interview, suggesting that he was uncertain about the origin of the conflict while claiming that Jackson was upset about the war that started more than a decade after his death. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Local News
Winchester 7th-grader fires back at Trump supporter May 1, 2017 | 12:47 PM
New Balance Flagship store opening.
Business
New Balance signs on as London Marathon sponsor May 1, 2017 | 12:10 PM
FILE - OCTOBER 23: Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee announced he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee (D-RI) announces his decision to drop out of the race for the 2016 Democratic Presidential nomination, at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum October 23, 2015 in Washington, DC. The DNC is holding its 22nd Annual Women's Conference. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Local News
Chafee re-emerges to criticize successor Raimondo May 1, 2017 | 11:32 AM