Gordon College professor sues school, claims retaliation after speaking out on LGBT issue

Frost Hall on Gordon College's campus.
Gordon College's campus in Wenham. –Photo courtesy Elizabeth Thomsen / Wikimedia Commons
By
April 28, 2016

A Gordon College professor is suing the college, alleging that her employer retaliated against her and violated her right to free speech after she publicly denounced the school’s stance against hiring LGBT people through federal contractors.

The ACLU of Massachusetts filed the lawsuit in Essex Superior Court on behalf of Lauren Barthold, who is a tenured philosophy professor at the Wenham-based Christian college. The suit alleges that actions Gordon administrators used to discipline Barthold violated state laws that prohibit retaliation for opposing discrimination, discrimination on the basis of sex, and interference with freedom of expression and association.

“This case is important to preserving academic freedom and preventing the violation, in the name of religion, of important rights to be free from discrimination and retaliation in the workplace,” Joshua Solomon, an attorney with Pollack Solomon Duffy LLP who is working with the ACLU on the suit, said in a release.

Advertisement

On Thursday, college spokesman Rick Sweeney said the ACLU’s release “grossly misrepresents what happened” in an email to Boston.com.

Barthold spoke out against a letter signed by the school’s president, Michael Lindsay. Lindsay signed onto a letter, along with several Evangelical leaders, addressed to President Barrack Obama, asking that an executive order forbidding federal contractors from using discriminatory practices based on religion to deny positions to LGBT people not apply to the college. The controversy put the liberal arts college of just over 1,600 students on the national stage.

Separating herself from the school’s views, Barthold penned a letter that appeared in The Salem News shortly after the news broke, voicing her discontent with the college’s stance on LGBT rights.

“I am sad that I work at an institution that believes that not talking about homosexuality and silencing stories of Christians dealing with their sexual identities is the way to bring healing and build community,” she wrote. “I am sad that Gordon cannot lead the way amongst Christian colleges by entering into the painful communal work of crafting institutional policy that maintains the integrity of a vibrant, 21st century faith.”

According to the ACLU, Lindsay and the college’s board of trustees threatened Barthold with termination last May, specifically basing the decision on her Salem News letter and quotes from an interview published in another article. They allegedly accused her of making “internal differences” public and “fostering an image of discord.”

Advertisement

The termination threats fell through after Barthold hired an attorney, but the school continued to retaliate against her, leading her to file the suit, according to the ACLU. In it, Barthold alleges that Gordon College subsequently removed her from leadership positions among faculty, denied her the right to apply for a promotion she was scheduled to be considered for, and removed her from her position as the director of the gender studies minor.

“Although Gordon describes itself as a Christian liberal arts college, Gordon’s faculty members like Lauren Barthold are not ministers, and Gordon is not a seminary or a house of worship,” Soloman said in the release. “It is a liberal arts college and is subject to Massachusetts laws prohibiting retaliation against its employees, including its faculty, who speak critically about important issues of the day.”

While Gordon College did not deny the disciplinary action allegedly taken against Barthold, Sweeney said school faculty based such decisions on a different rationale than Barthold claims.

“Gordon College was saddened and disappointed by the ACLU of Massachusetts’ press release related to the discipline of Professor Lauren Barthold,” he said in the email. “The ACLU’s release grossly misrepresents what happened and why Professor Barthold was disciplined.”

Sweeney said that Barthold’s peers on the faculty senate voted to discipline her, saying she called for a boycott of the school that would have adverse effects for students, faculty, and staff. The decisions, he said, were not an attempt to suppress dialogue or hide differences within the community, and the college has brought LGBT speakers to the school and funded programs to support students.

Advertisement

“Gordon has encouraged a very healthy and open discussion of sexuality over the last few years,” Sweeney said. “Professor Barthold’s faculty peers voted to discipline her in a manner consistent with past precedent because her actions harmed the Gordon community and violated their trust.”

TOPICS: Local News Education National News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Cambridge, MA- May 04, 2017: Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library in Harvard Yard in Cambridge, MA on May 04, 2017, MA on May 04, 2017. (Globe staff photo
Local News
Daughter of Harvard donor among students who lost admission over offensive memes June 6, 2017 | 11:46 AM
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2017. Trump is making the case for privatizing the nation's air traffic control system.
Politics
White House tries to regroup, but Trump isn't helping June 6, 2017 | 9:15 AM
The Baker Library at the Harvard Business School on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Technology
Here's how (not) to lose your spot at Harvard June 6, 2017 | 6:00 AM
The signage is pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, California September 2, 2014. The store is the first one from the chain to open in the Southern California area. Picture taken September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: FOOD BUSINESS LOGO)
Local News
Man injured after truck crashes into Dunkin' Donuts June 6, 2017 | 5:11 AM
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010, a clammer holds some quahogs recently raked from the New Meadows Lake in Brunswick, Maine. Scientists are sounding a warning that the New England shellfish industry faces a potential threat of widespread red tide outbreaks this spring and summer. Researchers say indicators are in place suggesting a significant regional bloom of the toxic algae that causes red tide. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
Local News
Shellfish harvest banned in southern Maine due to red tide June 6, 2017 | 12:11 AM
Local News
Bella Bond’s mother says she’s ashamed she didn’t call 911 June 5, 2017 | 7:20 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey takes questions from reporters during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Boston. Healey is joining a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts challenging President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
19 Democratic attorneys general commit to Paris climate pact June 5, 2017 | 7:02 PM
Local News
Police investigating reported theft from Sandy Hook mural June 5, 2017 | 7:00 PM
This undated booking photo provided on the U.S. Marshals website shows Ron Duby Jr., who had been wanted by New Hampshire authorities for failing to register as a sex offender. Duby was arrested after an alert fan spotted him singing at at a karaoke event Saturday night, June 3, 2017, at the pub in North Chelmsford, Mass. (U. S. Marshals Service via AP)
Local News
Police: Karaoke fan sees 'Fugitive of the Week' singing at bar June 5, 2017 | 6:56 PM
FILE - In this June 12, 2015 file photo, lobster are seen at the Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine. The state's lobstermen set a record for the value of the lobster catch for the seventh year in a row. Maine lobsters were worth a little more than $533 million at the docks in 2016, exceeding the previous year's record total by more than $30 million, Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local News
Scientist: Baby lobster count drops off US coast, Canada June 5, 2017 | 5:46 PM
In this March 16, 2017 photo, air traffic controllers work in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. President Donald Trump is looking to shift responsibility for the system from the government to a private, nonprofit corporation run by airlines and other aviation interests. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
National News
6 questions about privatizing air traffic control—answered June 5, 2017 | 5:42 PM
The HomePod speaker is photographed in a a showroom during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, June 5, 2017, in San Jose , Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Technology
Apple unveils first new product in years June 5, 2017 | 5:16 PM
15deimasi - Ralph DeMasi enters his not guilty plea during his arraignment in the 1991 shooting death of an armored truck guard, Edward P. Morlock Sr., in Worcester Superior Court on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. At left is DeMasi's attorney, Michael Hussey. (Christine Hochkeppel/POOL)
Local News
A mobster, a family, and the crime that won’t let them go June 5, 2017 | 4:41 PM
(Taunton, MA 050517) Michelle Carter reacts after telling Judge Lawrence Moniz she will waive her right to a jury trial at Taunton Juvenile Court on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Faith Ninivaggi/POOL)
Local News
Read the messages at the heart of the suicide-by-text trial June 5, 2017 | 2:46 PM
Rowers paddle down the Charles River near the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Local News
Harvard revokes acceptances over obscene Facebook memes June 5, 2017 | 9:14 AM
World News
London attack: More detentions in hunt for accomplices June 5, 2017 | 7:38 AM
Local News
Moose seen leisurely strolling across Maine golf cours June 5, 2017 | 5:07 AM
Local News
Car crashes into Newton emergency room June 5, 2017 | 5:03 AM
Business
MIT researchers develop a shape-shifting pasta June 5, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Brookline MA., 06/05/17, Customers see the business closing signs outside of the Second Time Around consignment shops. The consignment shops Second Time Around are closing and many customers have not been paid. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Business
2nd Time Around customers left hanging as stores close June 5, 2017 | 12:00 AM
In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background. Cecilia Wessels, who took the image of her husband to show the tornado to her parents in South Africa, said that the twister wasn't as close it appears. (Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP)
World News
Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him June 4, 2017 | 10:29 PM
World News
10 things to know for Monday June 4, 2017 | 9:20 PM
World News
Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, Russia and elections June 4, 2017 | 8:34 PM
FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Politics
What Bostonians need to know this week June 4, 2017 | 7:23 PM
Local News
Boomers are downsizing — and the kids won’t take the family heirlooms June 4, 2017 | 7:00 PM
World News
12 arrested in London's night of terror; IS claims attack June 4, 2017 | 6:06 PM
In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, members of the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office fly their search and rescue drone during a demonstration, in Brigham City, Utah.
Local News
Massachusetts weighs limits on the use of drones by police June 4, 2017 | 4:12 PM
The Appalachian Trail on a sunny day, White Mountains Franconia Ridge, New Hampshire.
Local News
2 hikers rescued on Mount Lafayette in White Mountains June 4, 2017 | 4:09 PM
A view of the Connecticut state senate chamber.
Local News
Hartford tunnels proposal gets a boost from state Senate June 4, 2017 | 3:35 PM
World News
Marcus Mumford, Take That kick off Manchester benefit show June 4, 2017 | 2:51 PM