Boston is pouring millions into improving cyclist and pedestrian safety

Cyclists placed flowers at a memorial at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Beacon Street, where a cyclist was hit and killed by a tractor trailer last summer.
Cyclists placed flowers at a memorial at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Beacon Street, where a cyclist was hit and killed by a tractor trailer last summer. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
May 8, 2016

Last summer, a tractor-trailer making a right turn from Massachusetts Avenue onto Beacon Street struck and killed Anita Kurmann while she was riding her bike during the morning commute. The 38-year-old Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center surgeon died shortly after the flat-bed truck, which was located later that night, drove away from the scene.

The notorious corridor is one of many of the city’s main throughways. Vehicles trying to connect to the Mass Pike see heavy traffic, and pedestrians crowd sidewalks and crosswalks, often hurrying across the street between signals. MBTA buses merge in and out of traffic as they make their stops, and cyclists are relegated to a narrow lane between a string of parked cars and the busy street that isn’t always well-defined, weaving into the main traffic or bus lanes when space is scarce.

Advertisement

In just three years from 2009 to 2012, 14 crashes involving cyclists were reported at the same intersection—the highest of any during that time period, according to police data mapped by the Boston Area Research Initiative. Across the city, hundreds of other cyclists and pedestrians have been injured in crashes.

Anite Kurmann
Anita Kurmann —Photo courtesy Boston University School of Medicine

That’s a big reason why the City of Boston gave Vision Zero, a program meant to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, a boost in the 2017 budget, pledging to use millions of dollars to reshape dangerous intersections and streets to combat fatal collisions.

“The objective is to … make [streets] safer, and we do that by design,” Vineet Gupta, the director of policy and planning for the city’s transportation department, told Boston.com.

This year, the city will prioritize four areas in need of improvements: Massachusetts Avenue, the Talbot-Norfolk Triangle in Dorchester near Codman Square, the area near the Orange Line’s Stony Brooke Station in Jamaica Plain, and Harvard Avenue. The transportation department selected these areas after analyzing three years of crash and speeding data, Gupta said.

City Council recently approved a budget that will allocate $9.3 million over the next three years to improve the infrastructure of “hot spots” like those—areas where frequent collisions or speeding citations have happened, as well as those flagged by the neighborhood as potentially dangerous.

Advertisement

“Every year, we will look at identifying hot spots that would lead us to make improvements at those locations,” Gupta said. “And every year, we will look to community groups to see if we can come in and make improvements in their neighborhood. We want to make sure it’s sustainable.”

In 2015, when Vision Zero launched, it received just $500,000, but the new annual commitment is more than six times that amount at $3.1 million. The funds will facilitate the construction of more crosswalks, wider sidewalks, speed bumps, and also redesign the patterns of traffic signals, Gupta said. In many areas, the space is already available, but will be adjusted for all modes of travel without unduly taking parking from drivers.

“Any of these tools could be used to make things safer, but in many cases we would put in a new bicycle lane,” Gupta said. “We are working hand-in-hand with local residents,” determining what best fits the needs of those in the neighborhoods.

Already, the transportation department has started working on Mass. Ave. So far, the department has repainted the intersection at Beacon Street and similar improvements, including the installation of bollards (vertical posts that provide a clear separation of lanes) and changes in signals, are expected along every intersection of the street, Gupta said.

Cyclist advocates have praised the city’s new initiatives and funding commitment.

“The good thing about the budget is that it includes funding to execute all four of the projects,” said Becca Wolfson, the executive director of the Boston Cyclist Union. “It’s good to see a commitment from the city in allocating funding for these projects. We want to make sure there continues to be funding in the future.”

Advertisement

Wolfson also said it’s important for the city to allocate funding not only to construction projects, but also to support rapid responses to crashes, a second arm of Vision Zero. When a pedestrian or cyclist is injured, officials flock to the scene, analyzing what caused the crash and determining ways to adjust the street or intersection in hopes of preventing future crashes.

“We’re all responsible to be safer on the streets,” Wolfson said. “You have to look at what people are doing, sometimes it’s really hard to force behavior change.”

Wolfson said that adding more crosswalks, or giving pedestrians a priority with a designated signal interval, better accommodates the instincts of pedestrians. It makes the roads safer for cyclists and drivers, too, and helps everyone save time, she said.

“It’s true that 30 seconds, 10 seconds are not worth the value of a life. I think we’re all guilty of that,” she said. “It’s great that the city is finally acknowledging and taking action in that.”

TOPICS: Local News Transportation Boston City Council
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Quincy MA 8/19/16 Approximately 75 lobsters pulled out of the waters near Boston was part of lobsterman Steve Holler (cq) morning haul on Friday August 19, 2016. Holler who grew up in Hough's Neck is selling lobsters off the back of his boat at 3pm-6pm on the public dock in Hough's Neck on Fridays and Saturdays(Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Local News
Illegally harvested lobsters donated to homeless veterans March 28, 2017 | 10:31 AM
Newton, MA - 3/21/2017 - Mark Saunders(L), Ken MacDonald(2nd L) , David Wenstrom(2nd R), and Louis MacDonald(R), members of the Newton Presbyterian Church, stand in front of what is the Newton Covenant Church in Newton, MA, March 21, 2017. The local Presbyterian authority in Boston is suing leaders of the breakaway congregation that defied its authority and voted earlier this winter to join an evangelical denomination. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Presbyterians want their Newton church back March 28, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Pamela Smart took the witness stand in Rockingham County Superior Court in Exeter, N.H. on March 18, 1991.
Local News
Petition would seek reduced sentence for Pamela Smart March 28, 2017 | 9:29 AM
Some question whether the use of the civil service exam hurts minority recruitment.
Local News
Boston police want to recruit more minorities, but how isn’t clear March 28, 2017 | 9:01 AM
FILE - In this March 15, 2017 file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Re.Devin Nunes, R-Calif., right, accompanied by the committee's ranking member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nunes once said all he ever wanted to be was a dairy farmer. He’s a long way from the farm. The congressman from the Central Valley of California is running one of the most scrutinized, complex and politically fraught congressional investigations in recent memory. As House intelligence committee chairman he’s tasked with leading the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s campaign associates’ ties to Moscow.
Politics
Nunes refuses to step away from House Russia probe March 28, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Local News
Ex-officer pleads guilty to stealing $200K from police union March 28, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Local News
Woman pleads guilty in Vermont homeless camp beating death March 28, 2017 | 6:47 AM
National News
10 things to know for today March 28, 2017 | 6:08 AM
Local News
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed in Waterbury March 28, 2017 | 5:56 AM
Local News
Ex-teacher gets prison for trying to buy child porn online March 28, 2017 | 3:59 AM
Local News
Police: Restaurant delivery driver shot, killed March 28, 2017 | 3:57 AM
FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, proposals for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in President Donald Trump's first budget are displayed at the Government Printing Office in Washington. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on March 29 that will suspend, rescind, or flag for review more than half-a-dozen measures that were part of former President Barack Obama’s sweeping plan to curb global warming.
Politics
Trump puts anti-global warming projects on chopping block March 28, 2017 | 3:26 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, U.S. Navy veteran Stephen Matthews sits for a photograph in the bedroom of a relative's home in Warwick, R.I., where he and his family lived after being evicted from their home. Through federal assistance, Matthews received a voucher that would pay about two-thirds of his rent, and found a place to live in late December after a six-month search. President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget eliminates an independent agency that coordinates the efforts of several federal agencies which play a role in preventing and ending homelessness. Nonprofits and local government officials said it would be harder to house the rest of the nation's homeless veterans without the council's guidance, leadership and coordination.
Local News
Veteran homelessness: Trump's budget could hurt efforts March 28, 2017 | 12:39 AM
Boston, MA - 2/21/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference to announce the state's criminal justice system's review findings at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA, February 21, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Politics
Baker to sign bill doubling the line of duty death benefit March 28, 2017 | 12:15 AM
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses business leaders during a New England Council luncheon at a hotel, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren: I'd work with GOP to improve Obama health law March 27, 2017 | 11:20 PM
A United Airlines counter is seen at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Business
United Airlines faces wrath of leggings wearers in boarding flap March 27, 2017 | 10:50 PM
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses business leaders during a New England Council luncheon at a hotel, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Read the letter Elizabeth Warren sent to USA Hockey in support of the women's national team March 27, 2017 | 10:10 PM
epa05874157 US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (not pictured), responds to a question from the news media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 March 2017. Attorney General Sessions delivered remarks and answered questions on state cooperation with federal immigration law enforcement officials. EPA/SHAWN THEW
Politics
After Sessions's pledge to pull funds, Boston asks: What laws are we breaking? March 27, 2017 | 9:29 PM
Nikolas Michaud, 27, lighting a joint at High Sobriety in Los Angeles during treatment for heroin addiction.
National News
Can pot help addicts? March 27, 2017 | 9:02 PM
Ghislaine Bola, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, allowed fellow students to practice spinal immobilization techniques during training at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland. The state is hoping that immigrants can fill some critical medical positions.
Local News
Lacking EMTs, an aging Maine turns to immigrants March 27, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Media
Sean Hannity is angry at treatment by CBS in interview March 27, 2017 | 5:20 PM
Business
Lawsuit: Hackers stole customer data at 1,000 Arby's restaurants March 27, 2017 | 5:08 PM
Dr. Lauren Zeitels and Dr. Victor Fedorov were “rising young stars” at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Local News
Avalanche victims were ‘rising young stars’ at MGH March 27, 2017 | 3:59 PM
01sanders - WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., leave the Senate Democrats' policy luncheon on Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to rally together in Boston March 27, 2017 | 3:47 PM
Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Local News
These Worcester researchers are using spinach to grow human heart tissue March 27, 2017 | 3:31 PM
Elizabeth Warren spoke on Monday.
Local News
Warren calls on business leaders to join fight against Trump March 27, 2017 | 2:31 PM
Boston Globe editor Marty Baron is portrayed by Liev Schreiber in the film ‘Spotlight.’
Local News
Former Globe editor Marty Baron is returning to Boston to talk about journalism and democracy March 27, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Chicago Bears wide receiver Deonte Thompson talks before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Local News
Chicago Bears receiver calls Aaron Hernandez ‘my guy’ March 27, 2017 | 2:15 PM
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, accompanied by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017.
Politics
AG Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary cities are risking federal money March 27, 2017 | 2:15 PM
Local News
A scammer is impersonating state police, posing with department number March 27, 2017 | 1:51 PM