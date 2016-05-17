Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies in Fall River after police use stun gun to subdue him

A Brockton man who allegedly tried to interfere with an arrest Monday died after Fall River police attempted to subdue him with a stun gun, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Scott Macomber, 48, went into cardiac arrest shortly after police apprehended him, authorities said.

Police arrived at a residence on Mount Hope Avenue Monday afternoon with arrest warrants for Lisa McNally, 37, of Dartmouth. When McNally, who was outside of the home, saw officers approaching, she tried to hurry back inside, according to the DA’s office.

When officers attempted to take her into custody, Macomber and a second woman struggled with them, trying to interfere with the arrest, police said.

While officers managed to apprehend McNally, police said Macomber continued to struggle against them, leading one officer to use a TASER on him, bringing it in direct contact with him. The device was deployed in “drive stun” mode, police said, which is considered a less forceful tactic than the traditional method of firing prongs. Police were able to bring Macomber under control and arrest him, authorities said.

Macomber was then charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and interfering with a police officer, according to the DA’s office. After police put Macomber into their cruiser, he went into cardiac arrest, authorities said.

The DA’s office said Fall River Rescue had been contacted as part of police department policy following the use of a TASER and was on the way to the scene at the time. Macomber was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m., according to the DA’s office.

The incident is under investigation by the DA’s office. The state’s medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Macomber’s death Wednesday, and Massachusetts State Police will assist prosecutors in interviewing witnesses.

McNally was arraigned Tuesday in New Bedford District Court on charges of threats to commit a crime and was released with an order to appear in Fall River District Court Wednesday related to a previous shoplifting incident.