Two women rescued after getting stuck in Plymouth mud flats

mud flat rescue
mud flat rescue –Plymouth Fire Department
By
June 24, 2016

Rescue crews from the Plymouth Fire Department rescued two women stuck in the mud flats at Ellisville Harbor State Park Thursday morning.

A police officer on a road detail in the area heard someone calling for help and found the two women, Deputy Fire Chief Mike Young said.

One woman had gone out to rescue her friend who was stuck, according to Young, when she too sank waist-deep into the mud. Her friend was able to get free, making it closer to the shore before getting stuck again.

mud flat rescue
—Plymouth Fire Deparment

Young said a department hovercraft couldn’t get close enough, so emergency crews made a makeshift bridge out of ladders to reach and rescue the women.

Both women were uninjured and the whole rescue took about 45 minutes, he said.

One of the women, Joanne Corrigan, told WCVB she and her friend got stuck when they decided to take a shortcut off the path while on a nature walk.

“We shouldn’t have been out there anyway,” she told the station. “We should have just gone across the sticky stuff that everybody else was on.”

mud flat rescue
—Plymouth Fire Department

 

