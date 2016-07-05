Killer whale off Cape Cod has been spotted in New England waters before

His name is Old Thom.

Cape Cod fisherman Bruce Peters spotted a killer whale.
Cape Cod fisherman Bruce Peters spotted this killer whale on Monday. –Capeshores Charters
By
,
July 5, 2016

Tourists whale watching off the Cape on Monday were treated to what experts are calling a rare sight — an orca.

But according to the New England Aquarium’s whale research team, this isn’t this orca’s first time being spotted in New England waters.

The aquarium said its encountered the orca, named Old Thom, in the Bay of Fundy between Maine and New Brunswick.

“Our whale researchers are up in those waters to look at right whales, and over the last few seasons, a couple times they have seen an unmistakeable, giant dorsal fin of an adult make orca,” aquarium spokesman Tony LaCasse said.

Advertisement

Old Thom, an adult orca who’s over 25-feet long, was identified by the in-cut and coloring of his dorsal fin.

LaCasse said Thom is a “bit of a wanderer” and a loner, historically only sighted by himself much farther south from where orcas are normally found in east coast waters, which is usually centered around Labrador and Newfoundland.

“Usually orcas travel in small pods of four, but it appears that he is always solitary,” he said. “… It’s possible he has traveling companions undetected several miles away, but it’s still unlikely. We have a lot of boaters out there so we think we probably would have detected someone else.”

Folks on board a Capeshores Charters boat spotted the killer whale about 12 miles into the Atlantic at 8:45 a.m. Monday.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and that’s the second time I’ve seen them in my lifetime. I’m 60 years old,” said Capeshores Captain Bruce Peters, a Cape Cod native and lifelong fisherman.

Peters said he last saw an orca in 1980 in California. He said the killer whale he saw on Monday was much smaller than the whales he usually sees. The whale was about 80 yards from the boat.

Advertisement

“He rolled over on his belly and right side, and the dorsal fin came up and I said, ‘Wow, that is a killer whale,'” Peters said.

Many, including Peters, hope Old Thom was drawn to the Cape waters to feast on the high grey seal population, maybe making the waters less appealing to the area’s white sharks.

LaCasse said he thinks Old Thom is definitely following his food, but that the orca’s eating history says a dinner of grey seals is unlikely.

“In Labrador, our researchers never observed him eating a seal, and there is a greater abundance of them there,” he said.

Old Thom is probably preying on minke whales, dolphins, and schooling fish like herring or mackerel, he said.

If more orcas are sighted, Michael Moore, the director of the Marine Mammal Center at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, said the best thing observers can do is “give them plenty of distance” and flag an agency so more information can be collected about the whales.

Peters said he doesn’t believe he’ll be “blessed” to cross paths with a killer whale again.

“But I will keep my eyes peeled,” he added.

TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Local News
Police: Driver hit 2 people, 6 vehicles after concert June 17, 2017 | 10:45 AM
National News
Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks again June 17, 2017 | 10:32 AM
Boston, MA - 6/17/2017 - People sit in the field on Castle Island as they wait to watch tall ships participating in the Parade of Sail in Boston, MA, June 17, 2017. More than 50 ships are scheduled to parade in flotillas from Broad Sound into the main channel of Boston Harbor. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Watch live: 50+ tall ships parade through Boston Harbor June 17, 2017 | 10:28 AM
The Appalachian Trail in New Hampshire.
Local News
Mass. man with ALS sets out to hike 600 miles of Appalachian Trail June 17, 2017 | 9:22 AM
Local News
Tall ships from 14 countries on display Saturday as they parade into Boston Harbor June 17, 2017 | 6:11 AM
Nikos Giannopoulos' visit to the Oval Office in April shows the teacher wearing a rainbow pin on his suit jacket and he is casually waving a lacey black fan alongside Trump, who is smiling and seated at his desk, and a standing first lady.
Politics
Rhode Island teacher goes viral for photo with Trump June 16, 2017 | 8:01 PM
Politics
Mass. Senate proposal holds line on marijuana taxes June 16, 2017 | 7:38 PM
Media
Conn. NBC affiliate won't air Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones interview June 16, 2017 | 7:26 PM
TAUNTON: Michelle Carter and her attorney Joseph Cataldo stand to hear Judge Lawrence Moniz announce his verdict on Friday, 6/16/17. She was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
6 questions about Michelle Carter’s conviction, answered June 16, 2017 | 3:13 PM
Local News
Prosecutor on Michelle Carter verdict: There are no winners here today June 16, 2017 | 2:10 PM
Conrad Roy, Jr. , father of Conrad Roy III, comforts his daughter Camdyn Roy as assistant district attorney Katie Rayburn makes closing arguments to Judge Lawrence Moniz Tuesday, June 13, 2017 during the trial of Michelle Carter in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Local News
Watch Conrad Roy's father react to Michelle Carter's guilty verdict June 16, 2017 | 1:21 PM
Firefighters worked on putting out a general-alram fire in the Worcester Cold Storage building in 1999.
Local News
Notorious Worcester fire case informed judge's decision in Carter verdict June 16, 2017 | 1:04 PM
TAUNTON Michelle Carter cries after being found Guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
Mass ACLU: Michelle Carter conviction 'imperils free speech' June 16, 2017 | 12:28 PM
TAUNTON Michelle Carter cries after being found Guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
Watch the moment Michelle Carter was found guilty June 16, 2017 | 11:52 AM
NBC News - Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly - Pictured: Megyn Kelly, Anchor, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly
National News
Megyn Kelly reportedly 'completely overhauled' her interview with Alex Jones June 16, 2017 | 11:47 AM
**HIGH RES VERSION** TAUNTON Michelle Carter found Guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
Michelle Carter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter June 16, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Local News
Mayor Joe Curtatone thinks Somerville is Boston's 'cooler sibling' June 16, 2017 | 10:10 AM
Politics
Trump appears to confirm he's under investigation June 16, 2017 | 9:45 AM
In this March 27, 2014 photo, a woman shops at the Whole Foods Market in Woodmere Village, Ohio. Whole Foods reports quarterly financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Business
Amazon deal for Whole Foods could bring retail experiments June 16, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Supporters of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., hold signs before the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Washington. The annual GOP-Democrats baseball game raises money for charity.
National News
Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path June 16, 2017 | 7:20 AM
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. forces and Afghan commandos are seen in Asad Khil village near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said June 15, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump’s young presidency.
National News
10 things to know for today June 16, 2017 | 6:30 AM
Local News
Public Works employee dies after lawn tractor overturns June 16, 2017 | 5:29 AM
World News
Russia verifying whether it killed Islamic State leader in airstrike June 16, 2017 | 3:57 AM
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. forces and Afghan security police are seen in Asad Khil near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said June 15, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump’s young presidency.
National News
About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan June 16, 2017 | 3:28 AM
Local News
Suspect dead after hour-long police chase spans 2 states June 16, 2017 | 2:44 AM
A worker cleans glass doors in preparation for the grand opening of the first Keurig retail store in Burlington, Massachusetts November 8, 2013.
Business
Vermont-based Keurig Green Mountain announces layoffs June 16, 2017 | 2:20 AM
A coast guard helicopter evacuates victims from a high-speed ferry after striking a jetty in Hyannisport, Mass., on Friday, June 16, 2017. The ferry Iyanough hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance around 10 p.m. Friday. It serves a 26-mile route between Nantucket and Hyannis. There were 48 passengers, 6 crew members and 3 food service workers on board the vessel at the time of the mishap.
Local News
Ferry crashes in Hyannis Harbor, injuring six June 16, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Local News
Man accused of stabbing nurse ordered held without bail June 15, 2017 | 7:34 PM
Local News
Man accused of firing shots in downtown Concord, NH; no one hurt June 15, 2017 | 7:30 PM
In this photo provided by Ken Branson/MasterMIND Productions, Capitol Police Officer David Bailey in Cary, N.C., Aug. 6, 2016. Bailey was one of two wounded Capitol Police officers during the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Ken Branson/MasterMIND Productions via AP)
National News
Portraits emerge of officers hailed as heroes at Virginia shooting June 15, 2017 | 7:10 PM