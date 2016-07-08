A bunch of third graders got to name this shark

A shark named Happy Fins can thank Facebook, a Connecticut company, and a group of Wayland third graders for his adorable name.

Earlier this year, a group of students at Happy Hollow Elementary School sent a letter to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, stating they were raising money for the conservancy in hope of naming a shark for their third-grade service learning project. The Conservancy offers shark naming as a way to donate money to its shark research and education projects. The price of naming a shark is $1,000.

When the kids fell short of their fundraising goal, raising $69, they sent it to the Conservancy anyway. The Conservancy, touched, posted the letter on Facebook. That’s when a donor stepped in to fulfill the kids’ shark-naming dream.

Gilman Corporation in Connecticut, a manufacturer of foam products used by the U.S. Coast Guard and a Conservancy supporter, donated the remaining $931 so the kids could name the shark.

On June 27, the kids named a shark Happy Fins. They also wrote the following thank you letter to Gilman Corp.: