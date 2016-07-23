Photos: The Revere Beach sand sculpting festival

The 13th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival is under way, bringing gigantic, sandy pieces of art to the waterfront.

The festival, which began on Friday, features live music and performances along with the giant sculpture competition. This year, participating sculptors from 10 different countries had 30 hours to complete their pieces over four days, according to The Boston Globe.

The artists worked in the blazing heat with nothing but sand and water, and the winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the pieces that will put your average sand castles to shame: