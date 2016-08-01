Boston police commissioner: Fingerprint Uber, Lyft drivers

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans speaks during a January news conference in Boston. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
STEVE LeBLANC
AP,
August 1, 2016

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Police Commissioner William Evans is faulting Massachusetts lawmakers for failing to require the fingerprinting of drivers for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.

The House and Senate approved regulations for the services Sunday night, but the bill does not require fingerprinting.

Evans said Monday that the goal of fingerprinting is to identify drivers with histories of violent crimes and sexual assaults. Police already fingerprint cab drivers.

“I’m concerned with public safety and making sure that people who hop into a vehicle know the driver and know that he’s been vetted,” Evans said. “We’re looking for violent offenders who have sexual histories or violent histories. That’s all we want to wean out here.”

Advertisement

Ride-hailing companies have fought similar fingerprinting efforts in other cities, arguing their own background checks suffice.

Uber and Lyft, both based in San Francisco, have made good on threats to vacate cities that impose fingerprint checks, such as Austin, Texas. The companies spent $9 million in a failed bid to overturn fingerprint requirements there.

The bill passed Sunday by Massachusetts lawmakers requires a two-tiered system of background checks for all drivers for the app-based ride services, one conducted by the company and another by the state. It does not require fingerprints checks for drivers.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.

Baker told reporters Monday that he hasn’t had a chance to take a “deep dive” into the bill and didn’t say if he would sign it.

Baker said that “it’s critically important that there be a substantial and ongoing background check process.” He added: “There’s a lot of debate about the best way to get that done.”

Lyft spokesman Adrian Durbin said the bill “sets high safety standards while keeping modern transportation options like Lyft available across the Bay State.”

“This bill expands consumer choice and encourages innovation, and we urge Governor Charlie Baker to sign it into law when it reaches his desk,” Durbin said in a written statement.

Advertisement

The bill also mandates minimum insurance requirements for each vehicle, and a 20-cent per ride fee that will be paid by the companies.

Five cents from the fee will go to a fund to help taxi drivers who have been hurt by competition from the app-based ride services

TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Food
Dunkin' Donuts is being sued over its steak-and-egg sandwiches June 28, 2017 | 3:19 PM
traffic stop
Local News
New Hampshire police stop driver with car strapped-high with belongings June 28, 2017 | 2:17 PM
Scott Brown and his dog, Gracie, on their flight to New Zealand.
Animals
You can now follow Scott Brown's dog on Twitter June 28, 2017 | 1:13 PM
Local News
Fish market owner upset by large lobster TSA photo June 28, 2017 | 7:59 AM
Local News
Police: Man rapes girl, texts mother an apology June 28, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Local News
Michael McCarthy gets life for murder of Bella Bond June 28, 2017 | 7:47 AM
Local News
Roxbury man charged with damaging Holocaust Memorial in Boston June 28, 2017 | 6:37 AM
National News
10 things to know for today June 28, 2017 | 5:53 AM
Local News
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed into century-old monument June 28, 2017 | 2:35 AM
Local News
98-year-old Northampton woman charged in pipeline protest June 28, 2017 | 12:32 AM
Three Saddleback trails
Local News
Australia developer buying Saddleback Mountain ski area June 28, 2017 | 12:03 AM
Local News
Two women attacked by fox in Beverly June 27, 2017 | 10:54 PM
Politics
Sarah Palin sues New York Times for tying her PAC ad to mass shooting June 27, 2017 | 8:48 PM
White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on Tuesday.
Media
Retracted CNN story a boon for president at war with media June 27, 2017 | 8:24 PM
Local News
Soldier at Vermont base charged with lewd conduct June 27, 2017 | 6:08 PM
Local News
NH woman jailed for giving woman in labor heroin June 27, 2017 | 6:04 PM
Leominster, MA - 4/18/2017 - Angelo Colon-Ortiz listens to his attorney Edward Ryan, Jr.(L) speak during his arraignment in connection with the assault and murder of Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton last August at the Leominster District Court in Leominster, MA, April 18, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Man to face judge in killing of Vanessa Marcotte June 27, 2017 | 6:00 PM
Local News
Rhode Island ballet dancer seriously injured in hit-and-run June 27, 2017 | 5:48 PM
Politics
How Elizabeth Warren turned into an enthusiastic supporter of single-payer June 27, 2017 | 3:27 PM
National News
Facing defections, Senate GOP leaders delay health care vote June 27, 2017 | 2:01 PM
National News
Senate GOP leaders abruptly delay vote on health care bill until after July 4th recess June 27, 2017 | 1:47 PM
Local News
Boston Children's was named the best pediatric hospital in the country (again) June 27, 2017 | 12:58 PM
05/27/2016 MALDEN, MA Mitchell Chester (cq), Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education, poses for a photo at his office in Malden. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Mitchell Chester, state's education commissioner, dies June 27, 2017 | 10:29 AM
Events
Watch these contestants strive for glory on Gloucester’s Greasy Pole June 27, 2017 | 9:10 AM
molly bish
Local News
Family of missing lifeguard releases new video June 27, 2017 | 7:56 AM
Local News
Manchester, N.H. mayor, officials did not disclose 2015 sexual assault at city high school June 27, 2017 | 7:51 AM
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrives at the Capitol as Senate Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Cruz is one of four GOP senators who say they are opposed to it as written which could put the measure in immediate jeopardy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
These senators will make or break the GOP's health care push June 27, 2017 | 7:14 AM
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. A study of 800 colleges found that the average endowment return was a 2 percent loss, the worst performance since the economic recession in 2009. The largest endowments were among those hit hardest, including Harvard’s, which posted a 5 percent loss but remained the biggest at $34 billion. Yale’s remained No. 2 with $25 billion. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Local News
Yale sues Connecticut over gender-neutral restrooms June 27, 2017 | 7:06 AM
National News
10 things to know for today June 27, 2017 | 6:05 AM
Politics
Who can get around the travel ban? June 27, 2017 | 4:11 AM