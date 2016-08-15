This Malden vigil for a ‘Stranger Things’ character has over 1,000 RSVPs

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Barbara Holland, far right. –Netflix
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
August 15, 2016

It’s been almost 33 years since sweet Barbara Holland went missing. It’s finally time for her friends and loved ones to pay tribute to her.

Barb was the lovable best friend of Nancy Wheeler on the new Netflix original series Stranger Things. She went missing during the second episode of the fictional show when a monster sucked her into a pool and killed her off-screen.

Malden resident Christian Chrysogiannis decided it was time to honor Barb with candlelight vigil at a local pool.

“I literally was at the bar with some of my friends and we were talking about … what happened to Barb,” Chrysogiannis said in an interview with Boston.com. “I made the joke, ‘What if we had a candlelight vigil for her?’”

Advertisement

That idea came to fruition in the form of a Facebook event, which had almost 3,000 people listed as “interested” or “going” by Monday evening.

“Please join family and friends as we come together to mourn, remember, and celebrate the life of our dear friend Barbara ‘Barb’ Holland,” Chrysogiannis, 26, wrote in the description for the event. “As many of you know Barb was last seen at Steve Harrington’s pool on November 8th 1983. She was always a voice of reason in a world of clout and uncertainty and we miss her dearly.”

Chrysogiannis said he fully intends on holding the event. It is slated to take place on September 17 at the Lt. Dennis Holland Memorial Swimming Pool.

Chrysogiannis made the event on Thursday, he said. Several friends had RSVPed by Friday, and responses started flooding in Saturday and Sunday.

The event host fully intends on holding a vigil to Stranger Things character Barb Holland.
The event host fully intends on holding a vigil to Stranger Things character Barb Holland.

Chrysogiannis said he made the event because he wanted to capitalize on the cult following Stranger Things has gotten this summer. The character is just obscure enough that a vigil would be funny to the public, he said.

“I really started to think about it: ‘I wonder if I could get something to go viral,’” he said. “It had all the right ingredients … all the stars are aligning for this.”

Advertisement

Chrysogiannis aims to make the vigil as realistic as possible. He even considered going to a funeral home to take pictures of sample flower arrangements, in order to ask the attendees which one they preferred.

Vigil-goers who RSVPed on Facebook are fully invested in honoring Barb’s life properly.

“We miss you Barb. We don’t know why you left us and have so many questions, but more than anything we miss you at school. I don’t know how I’m going to pass algebra without that beautiful red head of hair to tutor me,” one person wrote.

Another post read: “Barb was always the one who would bring me my homework if I couldn’t make it to school. I miss her a lot.”

Rest in peace, Barb.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local TV

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
BostonCOVID-19testing Boston, MA 8/11/2020 Registered nurses, from the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, work in a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Joe Moakley Park. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 354 new cases September 1, 2020 | 4:02 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/01/2020: 02CORONAMAIN -A ROUND OF APPLAUSE for the MBTA on work being done. Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak ( on left ) at a visit to the Museum of Fine Arts Station. The Museum of Fine Arts is a surface-level light rail stop on the MBTA Green Line E branch, located the median of Huntington Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts, between Museum Road and Ruggles Street. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
ELECTION 2020
Here's who Charlie Baker voted for in the Massachusetts Senate primary September 1, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Middleborough -04/21/2020-Middleborough publice school buses are lined up in their storage yard on Wareham Street. Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to keep Massachusetts schools closed for the remainder of the school year. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Back to school
Here's what parents, readers, and educators are saying about returning to school September 1, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Teams of scientists at the Broad performing tests for COVID-19.
COVID-19
Test results: Just 1 in 1,000 college students are positive for COVID-19 in and around Mass. September 1, 2020 | 3:09 PM
Harvard Square T station
Harvard Square
Bicyclist killed in Harvard Square crash with tractor-trailer identified September 1, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Maine
Man who killed Colby College student dies in prison September 1, 2020 | 2:06 PM
A man walks to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Lawrence, Mass.
RMV
RMV to offer seniors-only appointment days at 5 locations through September September 1, 2020 | 1:57 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Trump plans to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, where two people were killed last week during protests against the police-involved shooting of a 29-year-old Black man. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Trump
Trump’s latest conspiracy theory: Thugs on a plane dressed all in black September 1, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Haverhill
1 dead, 1 under arrest after crash, stabbing in Haverhill September 1, 2020 | 12:46 PM
Isle of Shoals
Scuba diving accident claims life of Maine woman September 1, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Politics
Rachael Rollins would be 'shocked' if Ayanna Pressley doesn't run for Senate. She's not ruling it out. September 1, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Beach Plum flowers bloom along the banks of the Mystic River in front of the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, June 21, 2019.
Encore Boston Harbor
Encore Boston Harbor is laying off hundreds of employees because of COVID-19 September 1, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Summer Street and Washington Avenue, Natick
Crime
DA: 17-year-old suspect was high when he rammed 2 pedestrians in Natick hit-and-run September 1, 2020 | 12:04 PM
A woman holds up a mail-in ballot before dropping it off at Boston City Hall during the Massachusetts primary in Boston Tuesday.
VOTING
How did you vote, and how did it go? Boston.com wants to know. September 1, 2020 | 11:31 AM
Wellfleet, MA - 9/27/2018- Arthur Medici's memorial sits at the entrance of Newcomb Hollow Beach where he was fatally wounded by a Great White Shark. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe) Topic: (metro)
Newcomb Hollow Beach
Memorial for victim of shark attack will be installed at Wellfleet beach September 1, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Gov. Charlie Baker
National Guard
National Guard was activated due to concerns over 'large-scale demonstrations' September 1, 2020 | 9:48 AM
BOSTON, MA - 7/10/2020: A clean classroom at the Mildred Avenue K-8 School building in Mattapan for the reopening of school. Many measures are being taken by school systems to keep students safe from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic including placing social distancing markers on the floors, increasing hand sanitizer stations, and increased cleaning. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
ANDOVER
Andover teachers will ‘reluctantly’ enter school buildings after district leaders voted to take legal action September 1, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., with another armed civilian. The 17-year-old gunman fatally shot two protesters in Wisconsin last week.
PROTEST VIOLENCE
As guns get drawn at protest sites, demonstrators fear a volatile new phase September 1, 2020 | 9:08 AM
More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners are suing the burger chain for discrimination.
McDonald's
Black former franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination September 1, 2020 | 8:41 AM
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., center, bumps elbows while greeting supporter Colleen Doherty, of Boston, right, during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Boston. Markey, 73, is running in the Tuesday, Sept. 1 primary against U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., for a second full term in the Senate. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
ELECTION 2020
Live updates on the 2020 Massachusetts primary elections September 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius
Education
Dozens of students were not admitted to Boston exam schools because of mistake August 31, 2020 | 9:07 PM
Congressman Stephen F. Lynch (left) and Dr. Robbie Goldstein (right)
Politics
'We've been very clear': Here's how Stephen Lynch and Robbie Goldstein say they would act differently in Congress August 31, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Crime
Maine man sentenced for killing sister's boyfriend August 31, 2020 | 6:00 PM
C0uples dance to salsa music at sunset in Malaga, Spain, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. In the past week, Spain has recorded more new coronavirus infections per capita than anywhere else in Europe, and experts fear it is the beginning of a new phase of the pandemic. (Samuel Aranda/The New York Times)
Spain
The coronavirus is spreading much faster in Spain than anywhere else in Europe August 31, 2020 | 5:55 PM
Rhode Island
'We are Allies!': Rhode Island shop's offer of free doughnuts to bring to police criticized as 'backpedaling' August 31, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Jabin Botsford
Coronavirus
New Trump pandemic adviser pushes controversial ‘herd immunity’ strategy, worrying public health officials August 31, 2020 | 5:13 PM
David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Reopening schools
Group of school nurses, others push for remote start August 31, 2020 | 4:24 PM
A medical worker wearing protective equipment uses a swab to do a PCR test for Covid-19 on a woman wearing a face mask in front of the city hall of Paris on August 31, 2020. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 301 new cases August 31, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Rep, Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), who is challenging incumbent Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in the primary, at a campaign office in Lowell, Mass., Aug. 29.
PRIMARY DAY
U.S. House and Senate candidates scrambling to the finish line in Mass. primary August 31, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Cunard Way and London Street, East Boston
East Boston
Man shot, sustains life-threatening injuries in East Boston incident August 31, 2020 | 2:57 PM