2 companies fined for running unlicensed erectile dysfunction clinic in Framingham

Two erectile dysfunction companies from Florida are being fined $17 million for falsely marketing their services and treatments at an unlicensed clinic in Framingham, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.

The hefty fine, split between Florida Men’s Medical Clinic, LLC and Men’s Medical Clinic, LLC, includes $6.3 million in restitution for customers. The judgement prohibits the companies from continuing to run the clinic.

“Patients entrust medical providers with their health and well-being, and all patients deserve access to honest and proper care,” Healey said in a statement. “Medical providers cannot mislead Massachusetts consumers about their services and medications. Our office will continue to pursue those who prey on vulnerable patients who are simply seeking medical care.”

According to the statement, the companies used TV, print, and radio advertisements to market the erectile dysfunction services. More than 4,000 consumers went to the unlicensed clinic, Healey’s office said.