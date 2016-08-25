Boy pulled from pool in Chelmsford

A boy was “semi-conscious” after being pulled from a swimming pool in Chelmsford Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Adults at the home on Gorham Street called 911 at around 2:35 p.m. after they noticed the boy had drifted under the water, according to a statement from Chelmsford police. They pulled the boy out, and he was breathing on his own by the time police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers arrived at the home.

The boy was taken via helicopter to a hospital in Boston.