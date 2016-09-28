The Washington Post calls for ‘completely unhinged’ Gov. Paul LePage to resign

The Washington Post published a withering editorial Tuesday evening calling for the resignation of Maine Governor Paul LePage.

With the headline “Maine’s governor is completely unhinged,” the editorial board said the release of LePage’s three-ring binder of alleged drug dealers has exposed the “hallmarks” of the politician’s “three-ring circus of unhinged racism and ravings.”

LePage said during a town hall meeting in August that the binder he maintained showed more than 90 percent of those arrested were either black or Hispanic from out of state. Responding to criticism of his comments, LePage left an obscenity-filled voicemail for a state legislator.

Advertisement

The Republican governor released the 148-page document on Monday in the wake of numerous public records requests from media and other organizations, according to the Portland Press Herald.

An Associated Press analysis of the binder found the governor’s informal documentation did not back up his claims, with black or Hispanic defendants from out of state comprising about one-third of the drug arrests he tracked.

“Facts are inconvenient for Mr. LePage, who now appears to have been undone by them,” The Post wrote, noting that officials of both political parties have called for his resignation:

He really should move on — by resigning and seeking help, in order to spare the people of Maine more of his wild-eyed ramblings. Having menaced a Democratic state legislator in an obscenity-filled voice-mail rant, likened the IRS to the Gestapo and suggested that President Obama “go to hell,” Mr. LePage threatens to remake his state’s image from a vacation paradise of surreal natural beauty to a hotbed of hatred.

Read the full editorial here.