Michael Bloomberg will donate $50 million to Museum of Science

New York’s three-term mayor and businessman Michael Bloomberg is donating $50 million to Museum of Science, the largest gift the Boston institution has received in its 186-year history, The Boston Globe reports.

The 74-year-old Medford native told the Globe he started attending classes at the museum when he was 10 years old and that his weekly visits to institution on the Charles River helped shaped who he would become.

“It just showed me the possibilities and showed me what was out there in ways that traditional school didn’t do,” he said.

Bloomberg’s donation, made through his foundation Bloomberg Philanthropies, will increase the museum’s endowment by 40 percent and be dedicated to supporting educational initiatives, according to the Globe.

Museum president Ioannis Miaoulis told the Globe Bloomberg’s gift is a reminder that the museum is also an educational institution.

“The museum is not only a great institution in Boston, but it is also a worldwide leader in transforming education throughout the country and the world,” Miaoulis said. The gift “will help us create new programs, and it will be a tremendous boost in the education both inside the museum and outside the museum.”

