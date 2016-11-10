Coast Guard searching for 3 missing boaters in Cape Cod Bay

By
November 10, 2016

The Coast Guard is searching for three missing boaters who did not return from a fishing trip in Cape Cod Bay on Tuesday, authorities say.

Carlos and Dylan Amaral and Mario Fialho, all of New Bedford, were due to return from their trip to a marina in Sandwich on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard. They were fishing on a 23-foot boat named “Dad Sea Cave” in Cape Cod Bay. A friend notified officials when the trio did not return as scheduled. Their truck and trailer was still parked at the Sandwich Marina.

The Coast Guard has been searching by boat and air since the men were reported missing, according to officials.

A dive team searched the water Thursday morning after officials received a report of a boat discovered underwater in the area where the men went missing, The Cape Cod Times reports. However, officials did not know if the boat was connected to the search, according to the Times.

Anyone with information about the missing crew can call the Coast Guard at 508-457-3211.

 

TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

