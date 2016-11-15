Live blog: Boston’s 2016 Christmas tree arrives after its 700-mile journey from Nova Scotia

People gathered to welcome the tree on the Boston Common.

Boston's 2016 Christmas tree passes through Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia.
Boston's 2016 Christmas tree passes through Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia. –TEC Timberwolves via Twitter
By
updated on November 18, 2016

For 45 years now, Nova Scotia has provided Boston the city’s Christmas tree, free of charge.

It’s a traditional showing of thanks from the Canadian province for the City of Boston’s unparalleled response following the 1917 Halifax Explosion, which was the deadliest non-natural disaster in our North American neighbor’s history, as well as as the largest manmade explosion at the time.

“There’s a great sense of pride here to continue to show Boston thanks,’’ Zach Churchill, Nova Scotia’s former minister of natural resources, told Boston.com last year.

Of course, there’s no quick and easy way to ship a giant evergreen, so the tree must make the 700-mile trip on the back of a flatbed truck over the course of several days. And this year’s journey is particularly long, since Boston’s 2016 Christmas tree is the first to be donated from land in Cape Breton, the north-easternmost (and especially scenic) region of Nova Scotia.

Follow along below for updates on the tree’s journey:

Friday 11 a.m.

Bostonians were ready to welcome the 2016 Christmas tree as it arrived in the city Friday morning, completing its 700-mile journey from Nova Scotia. Santa Claus was also on hand to help herald the beginning of the holiday season.

Thursday 2:30 p.m.

Boston’s 2016 tree crossed over the Canadian border Thursday morning and trekked well through northern Maine in the afternoon.

Don’t worry President-elect Donald Trump, it passed through customs.

By the early afternoon on Thursday, the tree had trekked southwards down I-95 through northern Maine, passing through Bangor with a hat tip to the city’s most famous resident. Tree enthusiasts can continue to track the tree’s progress online here.

While the tree is a symbol of gratitude from Nova Scotians, Bostonians might want to return the thanks. As the CBC reported earlier this week, Nova Scotia pays a tidy sum each year to keep the tradition going.

Wednesday 4 p.m.

More photos from the send-off in Halifax were posted on the Tree for Boston’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The tree passes the Scotiabank Centre, home of the Halifax Mooseheads minor league hockey team, as it leaves the city.
The tree passes the Scotiabank Centre, home of the Halifax Mooseheads minor league hockey team, as it leaves the city. —Tree for Boston via Facebook
Hundreds attended Wednesday morning's send-off in downtown Halifax.
Hundreds attended Wednesday morning’s send-off in downtown Halifax. —Tree for Boston via Facebook
Fans of all ages were in attendance.
Including fans of all ages. —Tree for Boston via Facebook
The Christmas tree enters the city escorted by police.
The Christmas tree entered the city escorted by police. —Tree for Boston via Facebook

Wednesday 1 p.m.

The tree arrived in downtown Halifax on Wednesday morning for a grand parade in the Nova Scotian capital city.

The send-off, which was streamed live, included more local music performances and a speech from Mayor Michael Savage, who talked about what the tree represents and complemented his peer in Boston.

“The mayor of Boston, our friend Marty Walsh, couldn’t be more welcoming, even though [Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil] and I are diehard Montreal Canadien fans in enemy territory,” Savage joked.

“This is an enduring celebration for our deep appreciation for the assistance we received from the state of Massachusetts and the city of Boston following the explosion,” the Halifax mayor added, referring to the 1917 disaster that killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed the city’s North End.

Chris Cook, Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department commissioner, later repaid the complement.

“As Mayor Martin J. Walsh would say, you’ve got a wicked good mayor here, folks,” Cook said.

Tuesday 3:30 p.m.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the tree crossed over the Canso Causeway, which connects Cape Breton Island to the rest of Nova Scotia.

Before crossing over to the mainland, the tree swung by a local grade school in Port Hawkesbury.

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Boston's 2016 Christmas, a 47-foot white spruce from Cape Breton, is cut down during a ceremony Tuesday in Nova Scotia.
Boston’s 2016 Christmas, a 47-foot white spruce from Cape Breton, is cut down during a ceremony Tuesday in Nova Scotia. —Tree for Boston via Facebook

Boston’s 2016 Christmas tree made its last stand Tuesday, before it was cut down during an afternoon ceremony that included musical performances of Cape Breton’s historic culture (i.e. drumming from a Waycobah First Nation group, as well a local fiddler/bagpiper).

As its jovial Twitter account noted Tuesday morning, the 47-foot white spruce was wrapped while still standing in preparation of its trip: “#BostonBound.”

Each year, the Nova Scotia government puts a call-out to residents in search of the perfect tree to donate to Boston. This year found by Ainslie Glenn resident Sarah Combs, who spotted the tree sitting just off a two-lane road in the tiny, Cape Breton community. While the “Tree for Boston” is usually donated by private property owners, this year’s comes from provincially-owned land.

As Lloyd Hines, Nova Scotia’s current minister of natural resources, put it: “This year, the tree is truly the people’s tree.”

Residents in Nova Scotia prepare to cut down the 2016 Christmas tree for Boston.
Residents in Nova Scotia prepare to cut down the 2016 Christmas tree for Boston. —Tree for Boston via Facebook

The tree’s location in Cape Breton (seen below) sets it up for a long journey—which includes an official send-off in Halifax, as well as multiple stops and border crossings—before it reaches the Common on Friday morning.

The tree's original location, pinned near the top-right.
The tree’s original location, pinned near the top-right. —Screenshot via Google Maps

 

