How ‘Imagine Boston 2030’ is crowdsourcing the city’s future

Boston hasn't had a citywide plan in 50 years. The Walsh administration just dropped a 300-page first draft, based on feedback from thousands of residents.

The skyline is illuminated at dusk as it reflects off the waters of Boston Harbor.
The skyline is illuminated at dusk as it reflects off the waters of Boston Harbor. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File
By
November 18, 2016

Mayor Marty Walsh’s administration on Thursday released the first draft of a 300-page vision for Boston in the decades to come, highlighting the top challenges facing the city and how officials think they can solve them.

The Imagine Boston 2030 draft was shaped with input from 12,000 Boston residents on the biggest challenges the city faces and what policies would best address them, according to officials. And now, they want to hear your thoughts, too.

“We’re excited to imagine Boston’s future, and we wanted to include everyone’s voice. Over the past year and a half, we’ve engaged with over 12,000 residents who helped shape this plan,” Walsh said in a promotional video. “This is the first draft, so we’re going to go back and ask everyone for more of your feedback.”

Advertisement

You can read the Imagine Boston 2030 story map here. Residents can also provide feedback on the draft plan here. The full 300-pager is here.

In a nutshell, here’s how the city is preliminarily planning to tackle some of the top issues:

Rising populations

City officials say they expect Boston’s population to rise from 656,051 in 2014 to 724,000 by 2030. By 2050, they expect the population to reach 801,000. To accommodate that growth, the report says the city needs to add 95,000 housing units by 2050, or face increased housing costs, increased commercial rent, and diminished job growth.

Sullivan Square, Suffolk Downs, Widett Circle, and several other areas are identified as places where new mixed-use housing could be built.

Climate Change

Rising sea levels due to climate change will make Boston increasingly vulnerable to flooding over the course of future decades. Imagine Boston 2030 proposes to cut the city’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and by 80 percent by 2050.

The city’s plan also recognizes the need to adapt to what’s considered the inevitable rise in sea levels. East Boston and South Boston are identified as the areas most at risk.

Officials propose partnering with federal, state, and private entities for “nature-based and hard engineered flood defenses,” as well as developing neighborhood-preparedness plans and infrastructure that are resilient to significant weather events.

Affordability

Advertisement

The report says Boston’s economic recovery and population growth have already resulted in pricier housing costs that are two-and-a-half times more expensive than the average U.S. home.

In addition to moving to increase the housing supply, Imagine Boston 2030 says the city will work to preserve existing affordable housing and pursue policies that encourage production of low- to middle-income housing.

Economy and Inequality

Officials expect Boston to be home to 900,000 jobs by 2050. To support growth, the city says it will look to build upon Boston’s strongest sectors, like heath and education, while solidifying the city’s industrial sector. That latter goal includes the possible creation of a light manufacturing incubator.

But the report also points out significant racial inequality gaps in the city, including disparities in education, income, health, and homeownership between white residents and people of color. Overall, 23 percent of Boston’s population is living in poverty.

Technology

Lastly, the city wants to invest in “smart city” transportation infrastructure, “including flexible lanes that shift purpose by time of day, and sensors and intelligent traffic signals to improve safety and reduce congestion.”

Officials also say they want to be able to collect more data to make “every resident’s experience of the city personalized and intuitive” and to leverage the existing CityScore to responsively track the impact of policies.

TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Brewster- 6/28/2016 Gypsy moth infestation is taking a toll on oak trees on Cape Cod. Ken Gooch, Forest Health Program Director for the Dept. Of Conservation and Recreation examined an infested oak in the pupate stage at Nickerson State Park. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Local News
Everything you need to know about gypsy moths June 8, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Defense attorneys Cory Madera, left, and Joe Cataldo, right, and defendant Michelle Carter, center, view the scene at a former KMart store in Fairhaven where the body of Conrad Roy III was found in a pickup truck. The trial of Carter proceeds in Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass Wednesday, June 7, 2017. She is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy, III to kill himself in July 2014. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Local News
3 things we've learned from the Michelle Carter suicide-by-text trial so far June 7, 2017 | 8:17 PM
FILE - In this April 22, 2007 file photo, a doctoral student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology reads outside a building at the Cambridge, Mass. campus. MIT is announcing a pilot graduate program and students will take the first part entirely through MOOCs (massive open online courses). Under the plan, students will pay a fee to get course credit, basically taking classes for a fraction of an MIT tuition. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Local News
MIT gets $140 million donation from anonymous alumnus June 7, 2017 | 6:58 PM
In this Monday, June 5, 2017 photo, James Pocock poses for a photo in Williston, Vt. Pocock was honored by Williston officials after he helped save the life of a truck driver whose vehicle crashed after suffering a heart attack near Pocock's home in the woods. Local emergency officials said that without Pocock's help driver Paul Bristol would have died. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Local News
A miracle save by a homeless man gives him a new beginning June 7, 2017 | 6:46 PM
Local News
Maine officer hurt during canoeist rescue attempt dies June 7, 2017 | 6:32 PM
Local News
Road paved with clamshells emits stench, covered in maggots June 7, 2017 | 6:20 PM
Local News
Massachusetts medical pot dispensary selling marijuana pizza June 7, 2017 | 6:10 PM
Boston, MA., 06/05/17, Nineteen month old Olivia Frattaroli wore a lot of vibrant pink on a cold, gray day as she visited the Museum of Fine Arts with her mother. Her face seems to say what we're all thinking about the weather. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Local News
Local police department tells residents not to worry—that’s just the sun June 7, 2017 | 5:22 PM
The officer's spilled order.
Local News
A man robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts was stopped by a cop on a coffee run, police say June 7, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Politics
Read James Comey's full written testimony for Thursday's hearing June 7, 2017 | 2:51 PM
FILE- In this May 3, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s firing of Comey added a new layer of uncertainty to the agency’s corporate criminal investigations. What might an FBI without a permanent leader, even for a short time, mean for ongoing cases of corporate misconduct? (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Politics
Comey: Trump sought to 'lift the cloud' of investigation June 7, 2017 | 2:20 PM
Benjamin Urbelis at his arraignment in 2015.
Local News
Man acquitted of charges in boat propeller amputation case June 7, 2017 | 1:09 PM
Dr. Asa Sevelius, principal of the Heath School in Brookline.
Local News
Brookline principal Asa Sevelius is finally becoming himself June 7, 2017 | 12:16 PM
West Roxbury 5/28/2016- Location of West Roxbury. Buttercups rise from the ground around a tombstone at the Westerly Burial Ground on Centre Street. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(business)
Local News
In first-person obituary, Maine professor thankful for a life well-lived June 7, 2017 | 12:03 PM
FILE — James Comey, the FBI director, testifies at a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 3, 2017. The White House said on Monday, June 5, that President Trump will not invoke executive privilege to try to block Comey, the FBI director he fired on May 9, from testifying before Congress this week.
National News
Comey told Sessions: Don't leave me alone with Trump June 7, 2017 | 10:13 AM
Local News
1 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes off Massachusetts June 7, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Politics
Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead FBI June 7, 2017 | 8:03 AM
Local News
'I was on the phone talking to him when he killed himself,' Michelle Carter texted to woman June 7, 2017 | 7:42 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on June 6, 2017, that critics of his father are 'not even people.'
Politics
Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even people' June 7, 2017 | 7:12 AM
Cape Gannet birds on a Island accessible by land using a breakwater in Lamberts Bay, South Africa, Sunday, May 1, 2016. The bird Island nature reserve in Lamberts Bay houses thousands of breeding gannet birds visited by tourist yearly as forming part of their West Coast tours in South Africa. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)
Local News
Seabirds wash up dead on Cape Cod coast stumping scientists June 7, 2017 | 6:29 AM
Despite a temporary suspension of the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar by the Labor Department on Tuesday, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) queue up at Qatar Airways check-in counter for the scheduled flight to Doha Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine government temporarily suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar, fearing food riots and other potential problems amid the diplomatic crisis gripping the tiny Gulf nation, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said.
National News
10 things to know for today June 7, 2017 | 6:12 AM
Local News
Book returned to library 52 years overdue June 7, 2017 | 1:26 AM
A nip of Fireball
Politics
Paul LePage is threatening to ban 'nips.' Here's why. June 6, 2017 | 9:31 PM
National News
Accused leaker shared harsh opinions on Trump before arrest June 6, 2017 | 8:50 PM
Politics
NH governor says he's not joining states' climate change alliance June 6, 2017 | 8:34 PM
Local News
Woman settles with MBTA in police brutality case June 6, 2017 | 8:28 PM
Taunton, MA - 6/6/2017 - Michelle Carter (cq) listens as ADA Maryclare Flynn (cq) makes her opening statement, displaying many texts between Carter and Conrad Roy III (cq). The trial of Carter proceeds in Bristol County. She is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the 18-year-old to kill himself in July 2014. POOL Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 07carter Reporter: Jan Ransom
Local News
Prosecutor: Woman in texting suicide case wanted attention June 6, 2017 | 8:20 PM
Tewksbury, MA: 01-27-2016: Redmen t-shirts were plentiful in the crowd at forum on whether Tewksbury Memorial High School's Redman mascot should remain at the high school in Tewksbury, Mass. January 27, 2016. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/Kathy McCabe ( 28tewksbury )
Local News
Massachusetts bill would ban Native American school mascots June 6, 2017 | 8:10 PM
Local News
Man denies murder charge in fatal Chinatown shooting June 6, 2017 | 7:54 PM
Travel
How to make plane trips easier on pets, and owners too June 6, 2017 | 7:50 PM