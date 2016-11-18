Man struck, killed, by MBTA commuter rail train in Wellesley

By
November 18, 2016

A 59-year-old man was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Wellesley on Thursday night, authorities say.

The man, who has not been named by police, was trespassing on the track just beyond the Bacon Street overpass just before 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by an outbound Worcester Line train, Transit Police said.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

The incident is under investigation.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Skiing
Ski industry sees another big consolidation with Aspen deal April 10, 2017 | 5:42 PM
Skiing
Aspen buys parent company of Vermont ski resort for $1.5 billion April 10, 2017 | 5:24 PM
Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev.
Local News
FBI releases 2011 report of interview with Tamerlan Tsarnaev April 10, 2017 | 5:06 PM
Media
21st Century Fox investigating Bill O'Reilly harassment claims April 10, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park School Elementary School on Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Rick Sforza/Los Angeles Daily News via AP)
National News
2 adults dead, 2 students critical in shooting at San Bernardino school April 10, 2017 | 2:30 PM
Local News
Section of Commonwealth Avenue will close this summer for bridge work April 10, 2017 | 1:08 PM
04/22/2016 -Boston, MA- Uber driver Dean Johnson (cq) waits for a customer outside South station in Boston, MA on April 22, 2016. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Business
Mass. ride-hailing checks have other states weighing more thorough driver reviews April 10, 2017 | 12:54 PM
This Monday, April 3, 2017, file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Commissioners in Palm Beach County are so tired of spending money on President Donald Trump's frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort, some are suggesting a special tax be levied against the property. Trump's visits have cost Palm Beach County taxpayers about $2 million.
National News
County considers special tax for Trump's Mar-a-Lago visits April 10, 2017 | 12:46 PM
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu makes a speech at a foreign relations luncheon, Monday, March 20, 2017 in Montreal. Sununu is in Quebec to discuss the economic relationship between the two and meet with business, political and community leaders.(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Local News
New Hampshire bill requires notice before teaching sex ed April 10, 2017 | 12:07 PM
Local News
State Supreme Court orders new trial in newlywed killing April 10, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Local News
Workers comp programs fight addiction among injured workers April 10, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Local News
93-year-old man dies trying to rescue dog from icy pond April 10, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Wenham, Ma., 08/06/14, Gordon College has been in the news for their stance on gay rights. The president is D. Michael Lindsay. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff (The Boston Globe.
Local News
All seven members resign from Gordon College faculty Senate April 10, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Local News
Amtrak train hits car; Vermont woman dead at scene April 10, 2017 | 9:43 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2014 file photo, visitors walk past a lamppost sculpture, right, near an entrance to The Breakers mansion, rear, in Newport, R.I. The group that owns The Breakers mansion is declaring victory in its long-running battle to build a visitors center on the grounds of the national historic landmark, following a decision by the Rhode Island Supreme Court. The high court on Jan. 21 declined to intervene in an attempt to block zoning approval for the project. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Local News
Construction on visitors center at The Breakers to begin April 10, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Incoming Boston Latin School Deputy Chief of Leadership Development and former Eastern Senior High School Principal Rachel Skerrit poses for a portrait at Eastern Senior High School in Washington D.C., Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Zach Gibson for the Boston Globe)
Local News
New Boston Latin leader rooted in city, school district April 10, 2017 | 9:29 AM
A United Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on June 10, 2015.
National News
Video shows guards dragging passenger off United flight April 10, 2017 | 9:29 AM
A simulation of 7:05 a.m. shadows on Aug. 24 from the planned project.
Business
Mayor proposes deal on Winthrop Square tower, shadows April 10, 2017 | 9:17 AM
A popular summer program that partners with the JFK Presidential Library and Museum (above) was considered for cancellation.
Local News
At UMass Boston, courses abruptly canceled April 10, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Local News
Man charged with murder in 10-year-old boy's death April 10, 2017 | 8:49 AM
World News
Egypt's Christians bury dead after church bombings April 10, 2017 | 7:52 AM
FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
National News
Alleged Russian hacker arrested in Spain at US request April 10, 2017 | 7:44 AM
Local News
Man dies in car fire at I-95 rest stop on Mansfield April 10, 2017 | 7:36 AM
Joanne Ringer
Local News
Deepening mystery: Missing woman's husband found dead April 10, 2017 | 7:26 AM
FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to become the newest associate justice on the Supreme Court Friday, elevating President Donald Trump's nominee following a corrosive partisan confrontation that could have lasting impacts for the Senate and the court.
National News
Gorsuch sworn into Supreme Court, vows to serve Constitution April 10, 2017 | 6:40 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. With a divisive confirmation process behind him, Gorsuch is about to take his place as the nation's newest Supreme Court justice. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is to be sworn in April 10, after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks over the fierce objection of Democrats.
National News
10 things to know for today April 10, 2017 | 6:11 AM
Firefighters respond to a structure blaze in Portsmouth, N.H., early Monday, April 10, 2017. WFXT-TV in Boston reported that the building houses the State Street Saloon. (Ioanna Raptis/Portsmouth Herald via AP)
Local News
Building that houses restaurant collapses in large fire April 10, 2017 | 3:51 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is seated during closing arguments in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Local News
Hernandez lawyer objects to judge's pick of white forewoman April 10, 2017 | 12:03 AM
Local News
Boston police recover body in river near Fenway Park April 9, 2017 | 5:23 PM
6-2-2014 Jamaica Plain, Mass. Samuel Adams Brewery founder Jim Koch spends lot of his time walking through his brewery. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Business
Samuel Adams founder on what could kill American craft beer April 9, 2017 | 3:10 PM