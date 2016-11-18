Man struck, killed, by MBTA commuter rail train in Wellesley

A 59-year-old man was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Wellesley on Thursday night, authorities say.

The man, who has not been named by police, was trespassing on the track just beyond the Bacon Street overpass just before 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by an outbound Worcester Line train, Transit Police said.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

The incident is under investigation.