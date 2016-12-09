State police: Human remains found at Boston salt marsh

AP,
December 9, 2016

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found on Belle Isle Marsh Reservation in East Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said Friday they are treating the site as a possible crime scene should evidence determine the death was a homicide.

Spokesman Dave Procopio says the condition of the body indicates the victim has been dead for some time. He was unable to confirm the person’s gender or age.

The cause of death was not immediately known. An autopsy will be conducted.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
Mass. man killed in snowmobile crash in NH January 26, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Politics
RI bill would fine drivers who stop to give cash to panhandlers January 26, 2017 | 10:58 PM
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, right, takes questions from members of the media as Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, left, looks on during a news conference at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Boston. Baker has filed a $40.5 billion state budget proposal with the Legislature Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 that seeks new controls on Medicaid costs and $179 million in tax changes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Charlie Baker says he'll veto $18M pay raise bill January 26, 2017 | 10:51 PM
The sprawling interior of the A380 Airbus from Emirates airline, which showed off its new plane at Logan airport Thursday.
Travel
A look at the world’s biggest passenger plane January 26, 2017 | 8:31 PM
Marty Walsh at work.
Politics
Howie Carr swears he didn't get rickrolled by Marty Walsh January 26, 2017 | 7:30 PM
Crime
Police: Drug dealers used Cape Cod home of Kennedy relatives January 26, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Politics
Shia LaBeouf arrested on camera during 'He will not divide us' livestream January 26, 2017 | 4:00 PM
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Trump traveled to Philadelphia to speak at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget January 26, 2017 | 2:31 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee member Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) listens to testimony from Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, during her confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. DeVos is known for her advocacy of school choice and education voucher programs and is a long-time leader of the Republican Party in Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics
Warren defends vote for Carson as Trump housing secretary January 26, 2017 | 2:08 PM
President Donald Trump, with his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, sits at his desk on Air Force One upon their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Trump proposes big export tax, triggering fight with Mexico January 26, 2017 | 1:55 PM
04/12/2016 BOSTON Stan Rosenberg (cq) President of the Massachusetts Senate, spoke during a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce breakfast held at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Massachusetts Senate OKs bill hiking pay for top lawmakers January 26, 2017 | 12:24 PM
Politics
Mexican president cancels planned DC meeting with Trump January 26, 2017 | 12:00 PM
Cold case handout image, booking photo of Bob Evans, from the NH Attorney Generals office at a press conference in Concord, N.H. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Law enforcement officials discussed recent efforts to locate Denise Beaudin, who went missing from Manchester in 1981, and the four unidentified murder victims found in Allenstown in 1985 and 2000, as well as the connections between those two cases and a California murder case. CREDIT: Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe
Crime
Authorities link 5 killings from 1980s to dead inmate January 26, 2017 | 11:51 AM
06somalis - PORTLAND, ME - AUGUST 5: A protester holds a signs protesting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who on Thursday claimed Maine's Somali community has led to an uptick in crime. ( Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald)
Local News
Maine refugees fear permanent separation from families under Trump January 26, 2017 | 11:42 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2016 file photo, rusting remnants of an old Russian submarine, used as a set for a Harrison Ford movie and as a floating museum until sinking during a 2007 nor'easter, sits rusting in a scrapyard in the Providence River in Providence, R.I. State environmental officials sued to have the sub and several other vessels removed from the river. A state superior court judge ordered Rhode Island Recycled Metals LLC in December to begin removing the vessels from the river. The permitting process is underway. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott, File)
Local News
Court: 'K-19: The Widowmaker' sub must be removed from river January 26, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Millie Kennedy, wearing a cedar hat, and Matt Remle, second from right, lead a few hundred protesters in song during a NoDAPL rally at Westlake Park on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Seattle. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed executive actions to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines. (Lindsey Wasson/The Seattle Times via AP)
National News
Tribal leader asks Trump to reconsider pipeline action January 26, 2017 | 11:30 AM
Politics
Mexico stunned by Trump tweet on canceling trip January 26, 2017 | 10:55 AM
A Burger King logo is pictured in New York, in this file photo taken August 25, 2014. Restaurant Brands International Inc , formed out of Burger King's takeover of Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, reported a net loss in its first quarterly results after the merger. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
Local News
NH police: 'Extra-crispy' fries drive-thru order got pot January 26, 2017 | 9:58 AM
President Donald Trump, with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, speaks after signing an executive action that will order the construction of a Mexican border wall, at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, Jan. 25, 2017. The order also indefinitely blocks Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. and institutes a temporary halt on all refugees. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Politics
That old phone Trump uses for Twitter could be an opening to security threats January 26, 2017 | 9:29 AM
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in late morning trading after the Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time on January 25, 2017 in New York City. Solid earnings from major companies, including Boeing, led the morning rally. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Business
Why have markets soared since Donald Trump’s election? January 26, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Local News
Police: Husband, wife, victims of abduction scam January 26, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Roxbury, MA -- 1/12/2017 - Tito Jackson, Roxbury City Councilor announces his mayoral candidacy at Dudley Square's Haley House. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 13titopic Reporter:
Local News
Tito Jackson calls for transparency from mayor on labor probe January 26, 2017 | 8:59 AM
East Boston, MA -- 1/26/2017 - Protesters hold a banner in front of the entrance to the Sumner Tunnel. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 27protestphoto Reporter:
Local News
Protesters ask: What would ‘one day without immigrants’ look like? January 26, 2017 | 8:54 AM
The Capitol in Washington is seen early Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, as members of Congress break for political retreats with the Democrats heading to Baltimore and Republicans to Philadelphia.
Politics
GOP leaders: Bill to build wall will cost up to $15 billion January 26, 2017 | 8:34 AM
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Pfc. Chelsea Manning. For most Americans, Manning has been a hero or villain based on how they view her decision to leak classified material. For transgender people, she has another dimension _ serving as a potent symbol of their struggles for acceptance. With the commutation of her prison sentence by President Barack Obama, now set for release in May 2017, she and will re-enter a society bitterly divided over many aspects of transgender rights. (AP Photo/U.S. Army, File)
National News
Trump calls Chelsea Manning an ‘ungrateful traitor’ January 26, 2017 | 7:51 AM
Local News
Massachusetts officer shoots driver following pursuit January 26, 2017 | 7:23 AM
Michael Hathaway, 52, staggers out of North Station after allegedly being beaten by a security guard with his own cane after the Dec. 22 attack in North Station.
Local News
TD Garden cuts ties with firm accused of beatings January 26, 2017 | 7:22 AM
In this Jan. 25, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington. Immigration to the United States has come in swells and dips over the past two-plus centuries, driven by shifts in U.S. policy, the mood in the country and world events.
National News
Trump's immigration actions mark sharp shift in US policy January 26, 2017 | 4:36 AM
National News
Doing the wave: A primer on immigration in America January 26, 2017 | 3:54 AM
Local News
Cohasset attorney gets probation after man killed by SUV January 26, 2017 | 3:42 AM