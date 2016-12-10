Two women die in fiery crash on Route 2 in Templeton

Two women died in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Templeton after their car hit a bridge on Route 2, authorities said.

The 2010 Mercedes was travelling east bound on Route 2 when it veered off the road, hit the bridge abutment at the Otter River Road overpass, rolled over, and then burst into flames, State Police said. Templeton firefighters put out the fire, but both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.