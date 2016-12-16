Boston’s Logan airport is ranked among the worst in America

Logan airport was in the bottom five of a J.D. Power survey.
Logan airport was in the bottom five of a J.D. Power survey. –Pat Greenhouse / Globe staff
By
The Boston Globe
December 16, 2016

New York fancies itself the biggest and the best at pretty much everything. But when it comes to airports, the city that never sleeps is really good at being the absolute worst.

Few places offer as much decrepitude, congestion, or inconvenience as LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports, both of which are warrens of passenger misery. These two took top ‘‘honors’’ as the lowest-ranked North American airports in the 2016 J.D. Power study of airport satisfaction. Boston’s Logan, Chicago’s O’Hare, and Philadelphia airport rounded out the bottom five. They were ranked on a 1,000 point scale based on responses from more than 36,000 travelers who made a round-trip flight between January and October.

TOPICS: Local News Logan Airport
