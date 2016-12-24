Ice rink reopens at Boston City Hall after Zamboni crash

By
The Boston Globe
December 24, 2016
The damage at the Boston Winter rink after the Zamboni crash. —Felicia Gans

Boston Winter’s ice skating rink at City Hall plaza opened early Saturday afternoon after a Zamboni crashed into its wall Friday afternoon, prompting officials to shut down the rink.

Tricia McCorkle, a spokeswoman for TD Garden, which manages the rink, said the wall and some of the ice, which had been damaged in the crash, were repaired.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News Things to Do
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
(053117 Boston, MA) Michael McCarthy sits at the defense table during his murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. McCarthy is charged in the 2015 death of 2-year-old Bella Bond, whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor island. (Nancy Lane/POOL)
Local News
Watch live: The verdict in the Bella Bond trial is in June 26, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Politics
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban June 26, 2017 | 10:45 AM
Local News
McCarthy found guilty in death of 2-year-old Bella Bond June 26, 2017 | 7:01 AM
Soldiers and rescue workers flat at the site where a ferry sank in a reservoir in Guatape, Colombia, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.
National News
10 things to know for today June 26, 2017 | 6:25 AM
Local News
Employee stabbed following fight at Wild Willy's Burgers in Worcester June 26, 2017 | 5:10 AM
Portland, ME 10/3/02 Globe Staff Photo/Michele McDonald The sun sets on downtown Portland, Maine, looking down on Fore Street. The city has has been reinvigorated in the past decade with new hotels, restaurants and shops. For travel story about a good place to get a tattoo. Library Tag 10132002 N.E. Travel
Local News
Starting this week, parking is getting more expensive in Portland June 26, 2017 | 5:05 AM
Business
MBTA wants to take an ax to retirement benefits June 26, 2017 | 12:00 AM
World News
Vietnamese dissident recounts forced deportation to France June 25, 2017 | 8:49 PM
In this June 24, 2017, image made from a video provided by Leeann Winchell, a 14-year-old girl falls from an amusement park ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park in Queensbury, N.Y.
National News
Crowd catches teen falling from Six Flags park ride June 25, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Spectators watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heads skyward after being launched at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Sunday, June 25, 2017.
National News
SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base June 25, 2017 | 8:10 PM
National News
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in Utah, California June 25, 2017 | 7:45 PM
World News
UK: All samples from high-rise towers fail fire safety tests June 25, 2017 | 7:14 PM
Boston, MA - 6/23/2017 - David Ortiz's number 34 is unveiled as it is retired during an on field pre-game ceremony at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 24Ortiz, LOID: 8.3.2878387600.
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week June 25, 2017 | 6:59 PM
FILE- In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine. LePage is suing Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills for “abuse of power” for refusing to represent his administration’s position during a series of political disagreements reached the boiling point over the president’s immigration orders, the governor’s office announced Monday, May 1. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local News
Maine Gov. Paul LePage signs food sovereignty bill into law June 25, 2017 | 2:52 PM
Local News
New Hampshire wildlife officials warn against lending a hand to Bambi June 25, 2017 | 2:50 PM
Politics
Possible effects of gerrymandering seen in uncontested races June 25, 2017 | 12:33 PM
In this June 21, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Trump has a way of presenting missions as accomplished even when they’re not. So it was when he told Iowans he’s put farmers back at their plows, secured a historic increase in military spending and empowered homebuilders to swing their hammers again. Those all remain aspirations, not achievements. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
Politics
Trump responds to Elizabeth Warren's claim 'people will die' due to GOP health care bill June 25, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Boston, MA - 6/19/2017 - Michael McCarthy (cq) confers with his defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro (cq). The murder trial of McCarthy continues in Suffolk Superior Court. The former boyfriend of Rachelle Bond (cq) is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter, Bella Bond (cq), who for a while was known as Baby Doe. POOL Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 20bond Reporter: XXX
Local News
Jury deliberations in 'Baby Doe' murder trial nearing Day 5 June 25, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Protestors run a chain across one of the main access points for workers on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline project Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at the Otis State Forest in Sandisfield, Mass. The protestors did not leave their posts until State police officers and the Berkshire County Sheriff's Department gave them notice and arrested nine people. Stephanie Zollshan, The Berkshire Eagle via AP./The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Local News
8 protesters arrested at Massachusetts gas pipeline project June 25, 2017 | 10:32 AM
Education
Former college football star beginning Harvard med school residency June 25, 2017 | 10:22 AM
World News
UK: 6 hurt as vehicle strikes people at Muslim prayer event June 25, 2017 | 9:33 AM
In this Tuesday, July 25, 2016 file photo released by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a great white shark swims close to the Cape Cod shore in Chatham, Mass. Great white sharks are making their annual return to Cape Cod, rattling some boaters and beachgoers. Yet the chances of an attack resulting in serious injury or death are infinitesimally small.
Local News
Afraid of sharks? Flu, asteroids pose far greater risk June 25, 2017 | 7:46 AM
Business
Could artists revive a fading Maine town? June 25, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Local News
Eight-year-old girl is injured in Jamaica Plain shooting June 25, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Crime
DA: Husband, wife tried to have victim in rape case killed June 24, 2017 | 3:46 PM
Local News
Woman sentenced for covering up for son in pedestrian fatal June 24, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaking in April.
Local News
Baker announces revamp of state's primary website June 24, 2017 | 12:03 PM
In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles
National News
Writer sues Tupac filmmakers, alleges copyright infringement June 24, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Local News
MS-13 gang leader pleads guilty to drug, gun charges June 24, 2017 | 11:05 AM
Gov. Paul LePage pictured at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine.
Local News
Maine governor set on privately run psychiatric home June 24, 2017 | 10:23 AM