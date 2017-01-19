Local New Hampshire boy, 8, suffers burns, tried to do YouTube sanitizer stunt

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials say an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy is being treated for serious burns at a hospital after trying to copy a stunt he saw on YouTube in which someone covers their hands in sanitizer and lights them on fire.

Tashia Ditucci, of Concord, tells WMUR-TV she woke up Monday to the sounds of screams. Her son, James, suffered second-degree burns to 15 percent of his body during a sleepover with his older brother and cousin.

She says when the children tried to imitate the video, the sanitizer got her son’s shirt, and the fire spread. The other boys quickly put the fire out.

Ditucci said doctors are optimistic about her son’s recovery.

