Tito Jackson calls for transparency from Mayor Walsh on US labor probe

Mayor Martin J. Walsh should “come clean” about a federal investigation at City Hall, said city councilor and mayoral candidate Tito Jackson Wednesday, after a new federal court filing shows Walsh participated in two meetings with a concert promoter allegedly extorted by top aides in his administration.

Federal prosecutors last year indicted two of Walsh’s department heads for allegedly forcing Boston Calling to hire unwanted union stagehands at the music festival on City Hall Plaza in September 2014. Documents filed Tuesday in US District Court include a timeline assembled by prosecutors showing that Walsh attended two meetings with his top aides and Boston Calling cofounder Brian Appel.

