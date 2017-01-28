Swastika at school shows tensions in new Trump era

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump –Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
By
The Boston Globe
January 28, 2017

The student made the swastika out of tape on a piece of paper and propped it against a recycling bin in a Stoughton High School classroom just before Thanksgiving.

What happened next underscores the difficult terrain educators face as they confront the increase in racist and anti-Semitic incidents since the November election.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News Donald Trump
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
World News
Police say 19 killed at Ariana Grande concert in England May 22, 2017 | 6:57 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2016 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, smile as they prepare for a speech in San Francisco. Zuckerberg and his wife are expecting their second child. In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg says his wife Priscilla Chan is pregnant with a girl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Local News
Mark Zuckerberg is touring New England. Here's where he's been spotted. May 22, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Local News
Police: 2 women hit, killed by vehicle on Cape Cod May 22, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Boston, MA - November 22, 2016: Salvatore F. DiMasi arrives at Logan Airport in Boston, MA on November 22, 2016. Surrounded by his family (left to right) Ashley and Christian Marchal and his wife Debbie. Salvatore F. DiMasi, the former Massachusetts House speaker, was released from a federal prison in North Carolina Tuesday, and will now return home to Melrose where he will be spend the next six months in home confinement. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe) Section: Metro reporter:
Local News
Judge ends home confinement for ex-Speaker Salvatore DiMasi May 22, 2017 | 4:18 PM
FILE - In this April 16, 2012, file photo, a small, likely juvenile, bobcat is perched on a power pole in a residential neighborhood of Victorville, Calif. Bobcat numbers have almost tripled nationwide since the 1980s to as many as 3.6 million, according to a 2010 study in the Journal of Fish and Wildlife Management, the most recent national survey. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP, File)
Animals
Bobcats are thriving, and they're poised to become the next urban pest May 22, 2017 | 4:10 PM
Wes Doughty, left, appears in Peabody District Court for his Feb. 28 arraignment.
Crime
2 men plead not guilty in gruesome Peabody double killing May 22, 2017 | 4:00 PM
Local News
Man dies after being hit in the head during robbery May 22, 2017 | 3:54 PM
Bear lawrence
Local News
Police capture black bear strolling through Lawrence neighborhood May 22, 2017 | 3:32 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Michael Flynn, then - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Adviser arrives at Trump Tower in New York.
Politics
Source says Flynn to invoke 5th Amendment May 22, 2017 | 12:26 PM
FRANKLIN, MA - 5/17/2017:Parents out front of their home on Catherine Ave Franklin speak to media about their missing son, L-R Daniel F. Doherty III and Nancy Doherty. Search for missing 20 yr old Michael Doherty in Franklin and Bellingham (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 18missing
Local News
Body of Duke student found in Massachusetts May 22, 2017 | 11:31 AM
Local News
St. Paul’s admits 13 staffers engaged in ‘sexual misconduct’ May 22, 2017 | 11:02 AM
sea lion
World News
Startling video shows sea lion snatching girl from pier May 22, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from his Harvard dorm on February 4, 2004. He then left the university after only two years of attendence and went on to achieve billionaire status.
Local News
While in Rhode Island, Mark Zuckerberg says he's not running for office May 22, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Charlestown, MA -- 5/10/2017 - Billy Exavier sits in his math class at Charlestown Adult Education where he is taking classes to get his GED. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 11men Reporter:
Business
Young men falling to the bottom of the income ladder May 22, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Notre Dame graduates walk out of Notre Dame Stadium in protest as Vice President Mike Pence begins to speak during the 2017 commencement ceremony Sunday, May 21, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)/South Bend Tribune via AP)
National News
Notre Dame students walk out of Pence commencement address May 22, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Mystic Valley Charter School students Mya Cook, 15,third from left, and her twin sister Deanna Cook, 15, center third from right, with family members, from left, Mekhi, 9, father Aaron, Mekhi, 9, and brother Thomas, 6, demonstrate during a meeting of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School Board in support of the young Black women who've been disciplined for their hair styles. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Metro, )
Local News
Massachusetts school backs off ban of hair braid extensions May 22, 2017 | 7:55 AM
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One on arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Tel Aviv. Trump opened his first visit to Israel Monday, a two-day stop aimed at testing the waters for jumpstarting the dormant Middle East peace process.
National News
10 things to know for today May 22, 2017 | 6:29 AM
Local News
Police: Teen missing after jumping off bridge into pond May 22, 2017 | 5:14 AM
Boston, MA - 10/7/1954: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert F. Murphy, right, and U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston from Hyannis prior to a television appearance on Oct. 7, 1954. Senator Kennedy was on crutches as a result of a back injury. (William Ennis/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 170217_BS_007
History
JFK had 5 brushes with death before that open-air Dallas car ride May 22, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is surrounded by reporters as he leaves a briefing of the full Senate by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, amid controversy over President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, at the Capitol, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Washington.
Politics
Key lawmakers vow full airing of reasons behind Comey firing May 22, 2017 | 3:12 AM
Local News
Motorcyclist crashes into car full of prom-bound teenagers May 22, 2017 | 2:10 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Billy Bush arrives at the Operation Smile's 2014 Smile Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bush, who was fired after an old video emerged of him engaging in offensive sex talk with then “Apprentice” host Donald Trump, says he’s a better man now and ready to get back into television. In an interview posted Sunday, May 21, 2017, Bush told The Hollywood Reporter the past seven months have “been a roller coaster” beginning with saying sorry to his three daughters.
National News
Billy Bush says he's ready to get back into television May 22, 2017 | 1:17 AM
Michael McCarthy pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 2-year-old Bella Bond on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Boston. Prosecutors say McCarthy killed his girlfriend's daughter, Bella Bond. The girl was known for months as Baby Doe as detectives searched for her identity. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Local News
Trial set to begin in killing of 2-year-old 'Baby Doe' May 22, 2017 | 12:32 AM
Local News
Eagle dubbed the 'old man' appears to be a female May 22, 2017 | 12:12 AM
World News
North Korea calls latest solid-fuel missile test successful May 21, 2017 | 10:04 PM
World News
10 things to know for Monday May 21, 2017 | 9:27 PM
National News
Ringling's final show commences after 146 years May 21, 2017 | 7:42 PM
Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaking in March.
Local News
Massachusetts Senate to debate $40.3B state budget proposal May 21, 2017 | 4:59 PM
Boston-03/24/2017- Members of the Brookline Police Department visited the Museum of African American History to learn about local black history. Deputy Superintendent Michael Gropman, a veteran of 29 years, walks past a photograph of Frederick Douglass, an African-American social reformer and abolitionist, whose large photo in on display, along with many Douglass photos and artifacts. The BPD has had some discrimination lawsuits rise up and they have been working on this visit as a new kind of training. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(metro)
Local News
For Brookline police officers, the past is present tense May 21, 2017 | 2:12 PM
Boston, MA -- 5/21/2017 - Groups battle during a Medieval melee hosted by Anvard Dagorhir, a fantasy group, on the Boston Common. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 22battle Reporter:
History
Boston Common was the scene of a medieval battle this morning May 21, 2017 | 2:04 PM