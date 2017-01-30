Banned from casino, he returns to lose more money without detection

David Schreiber, a self-described problem gambler, likes to play poker on his home computer to relax. He has barred himself from Foxwoods, though he continues to go. –Barry Chin / Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
January 30, 2017

On the edge of a vast casino, David Schreiber played video poker at a frenetic pace — fast enough to place almost 50 bets a minute. Beat, pause, beat-beat, pause. Over and over again.

An admitted compulsive gambler, Schreiber was not supposed to be here on the gambling floor at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Three years ago, distraught over his gambling losses, he asked the Indian-owned casino to ban him for life, a desperate step he hoped would save him from himself.

Foxwoods, like most casinos, keeps a “voluntary self-exclusion” list of compulsive gamblers who sign an agreement that they would be denied entry or ejected from the premises, and denied rights to winnings. Casinos, responding to critics, point to the program as evidence that they are responsible institutions.

But in Schreiber’s case, at least, neither part of the equation has worked: He keeps gambling and, he says, Foxwoods does not stop him.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

TOPICS: Local Casinos Massachusetts

