Police: Shots fired in Boston schools HQ; no one injured

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a fight between two teenage boys inside a building that houses Boston Public Schools administrative offices led to gunfire; no one was injured.

Police originally said the fight was between two men.

Officer Rachel McGuire says officers responded to the building in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. She says during a physical altercation in a common area on an upper floor, one teen produced a gun that went off during the struggle.

Both teens were arrested but their names and exact ages have not been made public. Police have also recovered a gun.

Commissioner William Evans said it’s unclear what sparked the confrontation.

The building is also home to the city’s Department of Neighborhood Development.

No additional information was immediately available.