Here are the traffic, parking restrictions in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday

Houston, Tx-February 2, 2017- Patriots logo in place for Super Bowl 51
–Stan Grossfeld / The Boston Globe
If you’re driving into the city to watch Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, be advised: A handful of streets in Boston will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. that night, and there will be parking restrictions in certain areas as well.

The following information is from the City of Boston’s traffic advisory — which also includes a map of the restrictions. All the restrictions are subject to change by Boston police if needed.

Traffic restrictions

The following locations will be closed to traffic from approximately 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

  • Commonwealth Avenue: BU Bridge to Massachusetts Avenue, both sides
  • Brookline Avenue: Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road (except for garages/parking lots that have no other exit to another public way, all vehicles exiting under this condition shall turn in a southerly direction toward Park Drive)
  • Boylston Street: Pilgrim Road to Westland Avenue
  • Ipswich Street: Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street at Park Drive
  • Lansdowne Street: Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
  • Van Ness Street: Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street
  • Yawkey Way: Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Parking restrictions

“No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” temporary parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations.

Brighton area

  • Beacon Street: Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Ayr Road
  • Brighton Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Allston Street
  • Cleveland Circle: Cassidy Playground area (both sides of metered area), Sutherland Road area (both sides of metered area)
  • Harvard Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Cambridge Street

Kenmore Square area

  • Bay State Road: Both sides, from Beacon Street to Granby Street
  • Beacon Street: Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Park Drive
  • Boylston Street: Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Brookline Avenue (including DCR areas)
  • Brookline Avenue: Both sides, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road
  • Burlington Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End
  • Commonwealth Avenue: Both sides, both roadways, from Massachusetts Avenue to the Boston University Bridge
  • Deerfield Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
  • Fullerton Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End
  • Granby Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
  • Ipswich Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street (Sunoco Gas Station)
  • Jersey Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Park Drive
  • Kenmore Square in its entirety: Both sides, both roadways, from Kenmore/Raleigh streets to Deerfield/Beacon streets
  • Kilmarnock Street: Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Park Drive
  • Lansdowne Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
  • Newbury Street Extension: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Charles Gate West
  • Overland Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the dead end
  • Park Drive (DCR Roadway): Left side, left roadway (Roberto Clemente Park side) from Aggassi Road to opposite Kilmarnock Street
  • Raleigh Street: Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue
  • Sherborn Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
  • Silber Way: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
  • Van Ness Street: Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street
  • Yawkey Way: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

Northeastern University area

  • Columbus Avenue: Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park
  • Forsyth Way: Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Huntington Avenue
  • Gainsborough Street: Both sides, from Huntington Avenue to Hemenway Street
  • Hemenway Street: Both sides, from Forsyth Street to Boylston Street
  • Opera Place: Both sides, from Saint Stephens Street to Huntington Avenue
  • Symphony Road: Both sides, from Saint Stephens Street to Hemenway Street
  • Saint Stephens Street: Both sides, from Westland Avenue to Forsyth Way
  • Westland Avenue: Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Faneuil Hall area

  • Blackstone Street: Both sides, from Hanover Street to North Street
  • Clinton Street: Both sides, from North Street to Surface Road
  • Congress Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to State Street
  • Hanover Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Surface Road
  • New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street
  • North Street: Both sides, from Surface Road to Congress Street
  • Union Street: Both sides, from North Street to Hanover Street
  • State Street: Both sides, from Surface Road to Washington Street

North Station area

  • Canal Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street
  • Causeway Street: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street
  • Friend Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street
  • Portland Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street
  • Lancaster Street: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to Causeway Street
  • Merrimac Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street
  • Valenti Way: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street
