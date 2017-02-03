Here are the traffic, parking restrictions in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday

If you’re driving into the city to watch Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, be advised: A handful of streets in Boston will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. that night, and there will be parking restrictions in certain areas as well.

The following information is from the City of Boston’s traffic advisory — which also includes a map of the restrictions. All the restrictions are subject to change by Boston police if needed.

Traffic restrictions

The following locations will be closed to traffic from approximately 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Commonwealth Avenue: BU Bridge to Massachusetts Avenue, both sides

BU Bridge to Massachusetts Avenue, both sides Brookline Avenue: Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road (except for garages/parking lots that have no other exit to another public way, all vehicles exiting under this condition shall turn in a southerly direction toward Park Drive)

Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road (except for garages/parking lots that have no other exit to another public way, all vehicles exiting under this condition shall turn in a southerly direction toward Park Drive) Boylston Street: Pilgrim Road to Westland Avenue

Pilgrim Road to Westland Avenue Ipswich Street: Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street at Park Drive

Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street at Park Drive Lansdowne Street: Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street Van Ness Street: Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street Yawkey Way: Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Parking restrictions

“No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” temporary parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations.

Brighton area

Beacon Street: Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Ayr Road

Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Ayr Road Brighton Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Allston Street

Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Allston Street Cleveland Circle: Cassidy Playground area (both sides of metered area), Sutherland Road area (both sides of metered area)

Cassidy Playground area (both sides of metered area), Sutherland Road area (both sides of metered area) Harvard Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Cambridge Street

Kenmore Square area

Bay State Road: Both sides, from Beacon Street to Granby Street

Both sides, from Beacon Street to Granby Street Beacon Street: Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Park Drive

Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Park Drive Boylston Street: Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Brookline Avenue (including DCR areas)

Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Brookline Avenue (including DCR areas) Brookline Avenue: Both sides, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road

Both sides, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road Burlington Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End Commonwealth Avenue: Both sides, both roadways, from Massachusetts Avenue to the Boston University Bridge

Both sides, both roadways, from Massachusetts Avenue to the Boston University Bridge Deerfield Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road Fullerton Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End Granby Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road Ipswich Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street (Sunoco Gas Station)

Both sides, from Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street (Sunoco Gas Station) Jersey Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Park Drive

Both sides, from Boylston Street to Park Drive Kenmore Square in its entirety: Both sides, both roadways, from Kenmore/Raleigh streets to Deerfield/Beacon streets

Both sides, both roadways, from Kenmore/Raleigh streets to Deerfield/Beacon streets Kilmarnock Street: Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Park Drive

Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Park Drive Lansdowne Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street Newbury Street Extension: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Charles Gate West

Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Charles Gate West Overland Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the dead end

Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the dead end Park Drive (DCR Roadway): Left side, left roadway (Roberto Clemente Park side) from Aggassi Road to opposite Kilmarnock Street

Left side, left roadway (Roberto Clemente Park side) from Aggassi Road to opposite Kilmarnock Street Raleigh Street: Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue

Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue Sherborn Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road Silber Way: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road Van Ness Street: Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street Yawkey Way: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

Northeastern University area

Columbus Avenue: Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park

Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park Forsyth Way: Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Huntington Avenue

Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Huntington Avenue Gainsborough Street: Both sides, from Huntington Avenue to Hemenway Street

Both sides, from Huntington Avenue to Hemenway Street Hemenway Street: Both sides, from Forsyth Street to Boylston Street

Both sides, from Forsyth Street to Boylston Street Opera Place: Both sides, from Saint Stephens Street to Huntington Avenue

Both sides, from Saint Stephens Street to Huntington Avenue Symphony Road: Both sides, from Saint Stephens Street to Hemenway Street

Both sides, from Saint Stephens Street to Hemenway Street Saint Stephens Street: Both sides, from Westland Avenue to Forsyth Way

Both sides, from Westland Avenue to Forsyth Way Westland Avenue: Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Faneuil Hall area

Blackstone Street: Both sides, from Hanover Street to North Street

Both sides, from Hanover Street to North Street Clinton Street: Both sides, from North Street to Surface Road

Both sides, from North Street to Surface Road Congress Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to State Street

Both sides, from New Chardon Street to State Street Hanover Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Surface Road

Both sides, from Congress Street to Surface Road New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street

Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street North Street: Both sides, from Surface Road to Congress Street

Both sides, from Surface Road to Congress Street Union Street: Both sides, from North Street to Hanover Street

Both sides, from North Street to Hanover Street State Street: Both sides, from Surface Road to Washington Street

North Station area

Canal Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street

Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street Causeway Street: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street

Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street Friend Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street

Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street Portland Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street

Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street Lancaster Street: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to Causeway Street

Both sides, from Merrimac Street to Causeway Street Merrimac Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street

Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street Valenti Way: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street