Here are the traffic, parking restrictions in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday
If you’re driving into the city to watch Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, be advised: A handful of streets in Boston will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. that night, and there will be parking restrictions in certain areas as well.
The following information is from the City of Boston’s traffic advisory — which also includes a map of the restrictions. All the restrictions are subject to change by Boston police if needed.
Traffic restrictions
The following locations will be closed to traffic from approximately 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Commonwealth Avenue: BU Bridge to Massachusetts Avenue, both sides
- Brookline Avenue: Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road (except for garages/parking lots that have no other exit to another public way, all vehicles exiting under this condition shall turn in a southerly direction toward Park Drive)
- Boylston Street: Pilgrim Road to Westland Avenue
- Ipswich Street: Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street at Park Drive
- Lansdowne Street: Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
- Van Ness Street: Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street
- Yawkey Way: Boylston Street to Van Ness Street
Parking restrictions
“No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” temporary parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations.
Brighton area
- Beacon Street: Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Ayr Road
- Brighton Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Allston Street
- Cleveland Circle: Cassidy Playground area (both sides of metered area), Sutherland Road area (both sides of metered area)
- Harvard Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Cambridge Street
Kenmore Square area
- Bay State Road: Both sides, from Beacon Street to Granby Street
- Beacon Street: Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Park Drive
- Boylston Street: Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Brookline Avenue (including DCR areas)
- Brookline Avenue: Both sides, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road
- Burlington Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End
- Commonwealth Avenue: Both sides, both roadways, from Massachusetts Avenue to the Boston University Bridge
- Deerfield Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
- Fullerton Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End
- Granby Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
- Ipswich Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street (Sunoco Gas Station)
- Jersey Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Park Drive
- Kenmore Square in its entirety: Both sides, both roadways, from Kenmore/Raleigh streets to Deerfield/Beacon streets
- Kilmarnock Street: Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Park Drive
- Lansdowne Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
- Newbury Street Extension: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Charles Gate West
- Overland Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the dead end
- Park Drive (DCR Roadway): Left side, left roadway (Roberto Clemente Park side) from Aggassi Road to opposite Kilmarnock Street
- Raleigh Street: Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue
- Sherborn Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
- Silber Way: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
- Van Ness Street: Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street
- Yawkey Way: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue
Northeastern University area
- Columbus Avenue: Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park
- Forsyth Way: Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Huntington Avenue
- Gainsborough Street: Both sides, from Huntington Avenue to Hemenway Street
- Hemenway Street: Both sides, from Forsyth Street to Boylston Street
- Opera Place: Both sides, from Saint Stephens Street to Huntington Avenue
- Symphony Road: Both sides, from Saint Stephens Street to Hemenway Street
- Saint Stephens Street: Both sides, from Westland Avenue to Forsyth Way
- Westland Avenue: Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue
Faneuil Hall area
- Blackstone Street: Both sides, from Hanover Street to North Street
- Clinton Street: Both sides, from North Street to Surface Road
- Congress Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to State Street
- Hanover Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Surface Road
- New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street
- North Street: Both sides, from Surface Road to Congress Street
- Union Street: Both sides, from North Street to Hanover Street
- State Street: Both sides, from Surface Road to Washington Street
North Station area
- Canal Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street
- Causeway Street: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street
- Friend Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street
- Portland Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street
- Lancaster Street: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to Causeway Street
- Merrimac Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street
- Valenti Way: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street