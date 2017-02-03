Read the ACLU’s response to a judge’s decision not to extend the order halting Trump’s immigration ban

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts was quick to respond Friday evening after a federal judge ruled not to extend an order in Boston that had temporarily stopped President Donald Trump’s immigration ban in Massachusetts.

In an emailed statement, attributed to Carol Rose, the organization’s executive director, the ACLU of Massachusetts said it was “deeply disappointed” in the decision by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton.

The ACLU of Massachusetts and local immigration lawyers had argued in court against Trump’s order, which bans immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

Read the ACLU of Massachusetts’s full statement:

“The ACLU of Massachusetts is deeply disappointed that the federal district court did not extend the temporary restraining order on President Trump’s illegal and dangerous executive order. But this case is not over; ACLU of Massachusetts lawyers will continue to challenge the executive order in this case, and the ACLU will continue to challenge it in cases all over the nation. “Today’s ruling is not just about laws; it’s about lives. The ACLU of Massachusetts is proud that our urgent work last weekend – along with the Attorney General’s Office—caused the Trump Administration to halt efforts to apply it to green card holders. But thousands of people holding proper visas, as well as Oxfam America and other social service and advocacy organizations, continue to have their constitutional rights violated by the continuation of this executive order. “The ACLU of Massachusetts remains deeply committed to protecting freedoms of all Massachusetts citizens—and challenging any actions we believe to be illegal, unconstitutional and dangerous. We will continue to work every day in the courts, in the state legislature, and in our communities to defend and preserve liberty and justice for all.”

Read more on Gorton’s decision at the Globe.