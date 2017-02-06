Her husband works for Walsh. Her political ally is challenging him. What’s a city councilor to do?

So, what is Ayanna Pressley to do?

The race for mayor is just gearing up, and the two major contenders — Mayor Martin J. Walsh and City Councilor Tito Jackson — could benefit from Pressley’s broad political reach as the top vote-getter on the council.

Both men are associates and longtime allies of Pressley’s. And here is her predicament:

Jackson is a friend and key colleague of hers on the City Council.

And Walsh is her husband’s boss.

