Her husband works for Walsh. Her political ally is challenging him. What’s a city councilor to do?
So, what is Ayanna Pressley to do?
The race for mayor is just gearing up, and the two major contenders — Mayor Martin J. Walsh and City Councilor Tito Jackson — could benefit from Pressley’s broad political reach as the top vote-getter on the council.
Both men are associates and longtime allies of Pressley’s. And here is her predicament:
Jackson is a friend and key colleague of hers on the City Council.
And Walsh is her husband’s boss.
