Twittersphere has fun at expense of Maine Trump supporters

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Twittersphere is having fun at the expense of supporters of President Donald Trump in Maine.

A handful of supporters rallied Saturday in support of Trump’s attempt to ban residents from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Twitter users quickly poked fun at the humble assemblage. One wrote that more people showed up for her birthday party and that she’s “realllly unlikeable.” The Huffington Post had this headline: “World’s saddest Trump rally draws just eight supporters.”

It took half the people attending the Trump supporter rally in Portland just to carry the table. pic.twitter.com/YPfVycAEIU — Eris (@Eristophanes) February 6, 2017

Huge Pro-Trump Pro-Muslim Ban rally in Portland, ME. Sean Spicer & Trump say attendance at rally 20 Million. #MuslimBan #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/pclvurcC9r — Ask the ᗰ⚙⚙И (@Askthemoon22) February 6, 2017

Recent anti-Trump rallies have drawn larger crowds in Portland. More than 10,000 people attended a women’s march a day after Trump’s inauguration.

Organizer William Hall of Gray said he wanted to show that Trump has support. He said the gathering wasn’t an organized event, and that it was just he and some friends.