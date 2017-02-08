Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and wife Erin Hurley to divorce

Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and his wife, Erin Hurley, whose relationship is the subject of the upcoming film Stronger, are getting divorced.

“Jeff and Erin have decided that it is best to move forward as friends,” a Bauman family spokesperson told Boston.com in an emailed statement. “Though their relationship has changed, their admiration, love and mutual respect for each other will never waver. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their daughter, Nora, and ask for privacy.”

Bauman lost both of his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings while waiting for then-girlfriend Hurley to finish the race. The couple had a baby girl, Nora, in July 2014, and married in November 2014. The news of their divorce was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Bauman chronicled his experience at the 2013 Boston Marathon and his road to recovery in the book Stronger, which was then adapted into the upcoming film of the same name starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman and Tatiana Maslany as Hurley.

In May 2016, Gyllenhaal shared the first image from the film, a shot of himself and Maslany about to kiss, with the caption, “Love is strong.”

Less than a month earlier, Bauman and Hurley embraced at the finish line of the 2016 Boston Marathon after Hurley finished her first marathon since the 2013 bombings.