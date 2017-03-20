CNN seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by Aaron Hernandez trial witness

FILE - In this April 1, 2015 file photo, prosecution witness Alexander Bradley testifies at Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Mass., during the murder trial of New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was arraigned Thursday, May 21, 2015, in Boston on a charge of trying to silence Bradley, a witness in a separate double murder case against him, by shooting him in the face. (AP Photo/Brian Snyder, Pool, FIle)
Alexander Bradley, whom authorities allege was shot by Aaron Hernandez, sued CNN for using a hospital photo of him. –Brian Snyder / Associated Press / Pool
The Boston Globe
The government’s star witness in the double murder trial of Aaron Hernandez has no legal basis for bringing a related lawsuit against CNN, the network said in a recent court filing.

The cable news giant on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Alexander Bradley in federal court in Connecticut.

Bradley is slated to testify against Hernandez, a former New England Patriots star, in Suffolk Superior Court.

TOPICS: Local News Aaron Hernandez New England Patriots Massachusetts Boston Globe
