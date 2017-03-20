CNN seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by Aaron Hernandez trial witness

The government’s star witness in the double murder trial of Aaron Hernandez has no legal basis for bringing a related lawsuit against CNN, the network said in a recent court filing.

The cable news giant on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Alexander Bradley in federal court in Connecticut.

Bradley is slated to testify against Hernandez, a former New England Patriots star, in Suffolk Superior Court.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

