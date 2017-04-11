Poll shows Charlie Baker is the most popular governor in America. Again.

Governor Charlie Baker is once again the nation’s most popular governor, while US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s approval ratings have dropped, according to a new Morning Consult poll shared with the Globe.

The online poll of nearly 2,500 Massachusetts voters over the last three months shows Baker with a 75 percent approval rating, and just 17 percent of respondents saying they disapprove of his job performance.

Baker’s approval rating showed an increase from a Morning Consult poll released in September, when 70 percent of respondents approved of Baker and 18 percent said they did not. In that September survey, which was also conducted for governors in all 50 states, Baker ranked as the third most popular governor, behind his counterparts in South Dakota and Maryland.

