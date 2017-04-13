Trump ‘truly a danger to our democracy,’ says Katherine Clark

04/12/2017 BOSTON, MA Representative Katherine Clark (cq) was interviewed during a Political Happy Hour hosted by Josh Miller (cq) and held at the AT&T store on Boylston Street in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
U.S. Representative Katherine Clark was interviewed during a Boston Globe Political Happy Hour hosted by Joshua Miller on Wednesday. –Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
9:09 AM

U.S. Representative Katherine Clark on Wednesday said President Trump is “truly a danger to our democracy,” and said she is deeply concerned by reports that Russian operatives attempted to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

“We had a foreign government that is not our ally, not our friend, wreaking havoc in our elections,” Clark said, during a Boston Globe Political Happy Hour series.

“Now we have a White House that the campaign that brought them there is under investigation by the FBI . . . and the drip-drip-drip on their ties to Russia and the interference with our democracy is turning into a steady stream,” she added.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News Politics Donald Trump Boston Globe
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
Man seen on video trying to damage mosque captured April 13, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Local News
Massachusetts man convicted of killing National Guardsman April 13, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Local News
Ex-nursing home employee convicted of raping patient April 13, 2017 | 7:29 AM
This photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, shows Har Homa neighborhood in east Jerusalem. For many Israelis, Har Homa has become another neighborhood in Jerusalem, served by city bus lines, schools and public services. Its quiet streets are lined with apartment buildings, pizza shops, supermarkets and pharmacies. But for the Palestinians, this unassuming neighborhood is far more. It is an illegal settlement in east Jerusalem, and in some ways, the most damaging.
National News
10 things to know for today April 13, 2017 | 6:01 AM
Chicken & Rice guys have temporarily shut down four restaurants and their fleet of food truck amid an E. Coli outbreak.
Restaurants
Ten hospitalized in E. coli outbreak at Chicken & Rice Guys April 13, 2017 | 12:21 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Trump declares US-Russia relations may be at 'all-time low' April 13, 2017 | 12:16 AM
From left, White House Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives Dina Powell, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attend a news conference with President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Is Steve Bannon in peril? Trump comments worry his populist base April 13, 2017 | 12:10 AM
Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens as Judge Jeffrey Locke addresses the jury's question during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former New England Patriots NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool)
Local News
Jury in ex-NFL player's trial to deliberate for 5th day April 13, 2017 | 12:10 AM
This bald eagle at the Avian Haven bird rehabilitation center in Freedom, Maine, was rescued near the border of Maine and Canada.
Animals
Rescued bald eagle appears to be oldest ever documented in Maine wild April 12, 2017 | 8:24 PM
Local News
Court: Woman raped in state hospital can't sue for damages April 12, 2017 | 8:16 PM
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society, an Alaskan husky named Dakota, who killed a neighbor's pug last year, sits in Waterville, Maine. Maine’s conservation department is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of Dakota, saying the case could have implications for the state’s animal welfare laws. (Karen Vance/Waterville Humane Society via AP, File)
Local News
Dog, at vet's office to be euthanized, saved by court appeal April 12, 2017 | 8:10 PM
FILE - This undated image made from a video released April 26, 2016, by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the stern of the sunken ship El Faro. Amid howling winds, blinding squalls and massive waves, the freighter El Faro and its crew struggled for survival _ unaware that their course was taking them directly into the path of Hurricane Joaquin. All 33 crew members were killed. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP, File)
National News
'I'm a goner': El Faro's last hours as ship sails into storm April 12, 2017 | 6:50 PM
History
Museum of the American Revolution opens April 19 in Philadelphia April 12, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Politics
Sanders: Trump will be a one-term president April 12, 2017 | 6:08 PM
This photo provided by Ford Motor Co. shows the 2017 Ford Escape Titanium. For 2017, Ford keeps the price tag affordable on its lowest-priced SUV, the compact Escape, while adding new front and rear styling, more powerful turbocharged engines and new safety and connectivity features. (Courtesy of Ford Motor Co. via AP)
Cars
Ford gives popular Escape new touches, features for 2017 April 12, 2017 | 5:30 PM
Education
Joe Biden is coming to Harvard this spring April 12, 2017 | 4:52 PM
President Donald Trump talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with their wives, first lady Melania Trump and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan as they pose for photographers before dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
AP fact check: Do Trump's Mar-a-Lago trips cost $3 million? April 12, 2017 | 4:44 PM
National News
Melania Trump wins damages from Daily Mail publisher April 12, 2017 | 4:26 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, June 2, 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz waits to be interviewed, in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's new Polaris service, a new business class product that will become available on trans-Atlantic flights. Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that he continues to be disturbed by the incident Sunday night in Chicago, where a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Express flight. Munoz said he was committed to “fix what’s broken so this never happens again.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Business
United: Airline won't use police to remove passengers April 12, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Boston, MA--2/10/2015--With the MBTA's train service suspended because of snow conditions, there's little activity in South Station, on Tuesday, February 10, 2015. One security employee said mostly homeless and others wanting to stay warm were inside. Also, Amtrak trains and T buses were running. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 11SouthStation Reporter: XXX
Business
South Station is for sale (just not the train tracks) April 12, 2017 | 12:18 PM
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a gathering Monday during a campaign stop at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Politics
Poll shows Trump remains popular among his Massachusetts supporters April 12, 2017 | 10:59 AM
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a town hall with business leaders in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. The Trump administration will move forward with the sale of high-tech aircraft to Nigeria for its campaign against Boko Haram Islamic extremists despite concerns over abuses committed by the African nation’s security forces, according to U.S. officials.
Politics
Trump seems to rule out deeper US intervention in Syria April 12, 2017 | 10:32 AM
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck in April 8, 2017. The Trump administration deployed an aircraft carrier to the region this week in a show of force that also could expose American weakness. If the North proceeds with a ballistic missile or nuclear test and the U.S. does nothing in response, America’s deterrence will appear diminished. The USS Carl Vinson is steaming to waters off the Korean Peninsula as anticipation mounts that Kim Jong Un will stage another weapons test around the anniversary of the nation’s founder on Saturday.(
Politics
US show of force to North Korea also could show US weakness April 12, 2017 | 10:23 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a statement at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Politics
Germany on Spicer: Nazi parallels lead to 'nothing good' April 12, 2017 | 9:28 AM
National News
Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired duo to kill son April 12, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington Warren was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about Sessions after she quoted from an old letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow about Sessions.
Politics
Sen. Warren rakes in $5.2M in first 3 months of this year April 12, 2017 | 9:19 AM
04/11/2017 BOSTON, MA Chancellor J. Keith Motley (cq) addressed the Trustees during the UMass Board of Trustees' Committee of the Whole meeting held at the UMass Club in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
UMass Boston leader offers emotional defense of his tenure April 12, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Local News
Student, 15, accused of posting threats with firearms photos April 12, 2017 | 8:25 AM
Local News
State: Child dies at unlicensed Sturbridge day care center April 12, 2017 | 8:16 AM
FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS in Washington. Lambasted for his low-key diplomacy, Tillerson is emerging from the shadows with his leading public role in shaping and explaining the Trump administration's missile strikes in Syria. He now takes on an even higher-profile mission, heading to Moscow under the twin clouds of Russia’s alleged U.S. election meddling and its possible support for a Syrian chemical weapons attack
National News
10 things to know for today April 12, 2017 | 8:00 AM