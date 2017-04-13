Trump ‘truly a danger to our democracy,’ says Katherine Clark

U.S. Representative Katherine Clark on Wednesday said President Trump is “truly a danger to our democracy,” and said she is deeply concerned by reports that Russian operatives attempted to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

“We had a foreign government that is not our ally, not our friend, wreaking havoc in our elections,” Clark said, during a Boston Globe Political Happy Hour series.

“Now we have a White House that the campaign that brought them there is under investigation by the FBI . . . and the drip-drip-drip on their ties to Russia and the interference with our democracy is turning into a steady stream,” she added.

