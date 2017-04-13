US says aides pushed Walsh’s labor agenda

Two City Hall aides accused of extortion thought they were advancing Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s agenda in attempting to force the Boston Calling music festival to hire union workers, a prosecutor said in court Thursday.

The prosecutor’s assertion was made as lawyers for City Hall aides Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan urged a federal judge to dismiss the case, arguing that prosecutors cannot prove that the aides personally benefited from the alleged extortion scheme.

The prosecutors offered no evidence that Walsh knew of the alleged effort to use union labor. Walsh, who was elected in 2014 with wide union support, has denied any union influence over his administration, and has not commented on the Boston Calling case.

