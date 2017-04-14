Brookline fires 2 officers who reported racial discrimination

BROOKLINE — At a meeting marked by protests, Brookline selectmen on Friday accepted a hearing officer’s recommendation to fire two black police officers for failing to come to work after complaining of racial discrimination on the force.

The fired officers — Prentice Pilot and Estifanos Zerai-Misgun — haven’t worked since December 2015 and were accused by a town attorney in March of insubordination by refusing an order to report.

The officers each complained to Police Chief Daniel O’Leary beginning in 2014 that they faced racial epithets and harassment from fellow officers while on the job. They said they were ostracized after reporting the conduct to superiors.

