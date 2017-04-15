Third annual One Boston Day marked by messages of support and hope
On the fourth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings, hopeful messages sprang up around Boston and the rest of the country. The third annual One Boston Day was recognized with charitable acts and remembrances of those lost when two bombs exploded near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon.
Volunteering and blood drives were among the activities Bostonians participated in on Saturday. Others, including former Vice President Joe Biden, took time to convey messages of perseverance in the face of tragedy and terror.
Amazing to see so much generosity in our City today, including from our own teams at City Hall. #OneBostonDay pic.twitter.com/JAc7dnFYoT
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 15, 2017
Our #GiveADay coincides this year with #OneBostonDay. Countless acts of kindness happening in both cities today pic.twitter.com/OWQUQJ4hlN
— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) April 15, 2017
Thank you to everyone pitching in for your neighbors and your community #OneBostonDay. pic.twitter.com/4JhPSchCq5
— Andrea J. Campbell (@CampbellforD4) April 15, 2017
Boston represents what it means to never yield, never cower, never stand down & lead the way. America owns the finish line. #OneBostonDay
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 15, 2017
Let’s remember the lives lost & those that were changed forever by being kind to
one another today & always #OneBostonDay #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/pOivaLjI8u
— MIT Police (@MITPolice) April 15, 2017
On #OneBostonDay we stand as one to celebrate and honor the strength and resilience of the city. pic.twitter.com/0NOs371n0u
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 15, 2017
Honored to have Mayor @marty_walsh here to support the Boston Strong blood drive on #OneBostonDay! pic.twitter.com/HyF2SPxUu9
— MA Red Cross Blood (@RedCrossBloodMA) April 15, 2017
Thank you to @ocktalks & @fox25 for hosting a Blood Drive today on #OneBostonDay pic.twitter.com/Xw1Mh8O5ry
— Dic Donohue (@DicDonohue) April 15, 2017
We will never forget the events that transpired 4 years ago today and the lives that were senselessly lost. #BostonStrong #OneBostonDay pic.twitter.com/MADrPv4jsC
— Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) April 15, 2017
Chicago stands with Boston on #OneBostonDay in honor of its unwavering strength, resiliency and spirit in the face of tragedy. #BostonStrong
— ChicagosMayor (@ChicagosMayor) April 15, 2017
@HubChurchBoston making cards for Marian Manor residents on #onebostonday! pic.twitter.com/Uq8wmulXMO
— John Allison (@SouthBostonONS) April 15, 2017
As a City we are, and always will be #BostonStrong. pic.twitter.com/Y3LRg3pbqT
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 14, 2017
