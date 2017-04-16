Body of missing 23-year-old pulled from the Charles

The parents of Michael Kelleher, a 23-year-old Southborough man who had been missing since March, said his body was found in the Charles River Sunday morning.

“Sadly, Michael was claimed by the Charles River the night of his disappearance … this morning, the river gave him back to us,” said Kelleher’s father, Mike Kelleher Sr., in a Facebook posting. The post was shared by Lori Tavella Kelleher, Kelleher’s mother.

Around 9:10 a.m., a passerby spotted a body in the eastern end of the river, at the locks, said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. The State Police Marine Unit recovered the body several minutes later.

Kelleher, a waiter at the Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Northborough, was last seen leaving TD Garden after a Celtics game on March 29.

