This shape-shifting Greenway sculpture was re-arranged…again

A shape-shifting sculpture in the Boston Armenian Heritage Park underwent its annual re-arrangement last week, marking the sixth consecutive time the structure has been reconfigured.

A little Tuesday motivation for our Bostonians: "If you always put limit on everything you do, physical or anything else. It will spread into your work and into your life. There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them." ~ @brucelee A post shared by Armenian Heritage Park (@armenianheritagepark) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

The piece, titled ‘Abstract Sculpture,’ is a split rhomboid dodecahedron, according to the Armenian Heritage Park’s website. Each year, it is pulled apart, lifted up by a crane, and re-arranged into a new shape, to symbolize immigrants who were separated from their home countries and came to Massachusetts to establish new lives.

The latest design is called the kissing configuration, sculpture architect Dan Tellalian told Boston Magazine. The steel and aluminum structure was split into oblong halves, with the ends meeting in the middle as if they’re about to kiss.

Tellalian, who designed the entirety of the Armenian Heritage Park, has 25 total configurations planned for Abstract Sculpture, according to Boston Magazine. The shapes will begin to repeat themselves after the 25th year.

The park highlighted the past five configurations of the sculpture on its Instagram page:

The re-arrangement, which was originally scheduled for April 2, took place on April 9.