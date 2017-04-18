This shape-shifting Greenway sculpture was re-arranged…again
A shape-shifting sculpture in the Boston Armenian Heritage Park underwent its annual re-arrangement last week, marking the sixth consecutive time the structure has been reconfigured.
The piece, titled ‘Abstract Sculpture,’ is a split rhomboid dodecahedron, according to the Armenian Heritage Park’s website. Each year, it is pulled apart, lifted up by a crane, and re-arranged into a new shape, to symbolize immigrants who were separated from their home countries and came to Massachusetts to establish new lives.
The latest design is called the kissing configuration, sculpture architect Dan Tellalian told Boston Magazine. The steel and aluminum structure was split into oblong halves, with the ends meeting in the middle as if they’re about to kiss.
Tellalian, who designed the entirety of the Armenian Heritage Park, has 25 total configurations planned for Abstract Sculpture, according to Boston Magazine. The shapes will begin to repeat themselves after the 25th year.
The park highlighted the past five configurations of the sculpture on its Instagram page:
The Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron, commemorates the immigrant experience. Annually, the Abstract Sculpture is reconfigured, symbolic of all who were pulled apart from their country of origin and came to MA shores, establishing themselves in new and different ways. 2017's reconfiguration is scheduled to be April 2nd! See you there? ☑️Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy ☑️Artweek Boston
The re-arrangement, which was originally scheduled for April 2, took place on April 9.