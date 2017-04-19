Aaron Hernandez’s representatives ‘shocked’, say ‘no chance’ his death was a suicide

Aaron Hernandez’s agent, Brian Murphy, believes that the former Patriots tight end and convicted murderer’s death wasn’t a suicide.

Murphy took to Twitter Wednesday morning after news of Hernandez’s death broke:

Absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life. — Brian Murphy (@A1Murph) April 19, 2017

Authorities said Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell, where he was discovered early Wednesday morning. This came only days after he was acquitted in a second murder trial.

His lawyer in the trial, Jose Baez, released a statement that he was “shocked and surprised at the news.” Baez also said that he wants a full investigation into his client’s death:

Statement from Jose Baez on #AaronHernandez suicide pic.twitter.com/E7LtkHfGT3 — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) April 19, 2017

Hernandez was going to appeal the guilty verdict of his first murder trial, of Odin Lloyd, from 2015.