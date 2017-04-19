‘I didn’t use the term,’ Barbara Lynch says of NYT calling her ‘a Southie’

Barbara Lynch is not a “Southie,” and apparently, she never claimed to be.

The renowned Boston chef on Tuesday denied ever using the word to describe people who live, or are from, the South Boston neighborhood.

“I didn’t use the term,” Lynch said in a statement sent by a spokeswoman to the Globe. “But if we did start calling ourselves ‘Southies,’ I’d be proud to be one.”

Lynch made the clarification after the New York Times this week published a lengthy article about the South Boston native, and described her as being a “fierce Southie.”

