A look back at Aaron Hernandez’s life in the headlines

By
1:54 PM

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez spent much of his life in the headlines, from his days playing college football until his suicide on Wednesday in a Massachusetts prison cell, where the 27-year-old was serving a life sentence for murder. Here’s a look back at how the media told the story of his life and death.

Hernandez played high school football in 2006 at Bristol Central High School. He went on to play in college for the University of Florida. — Dave Greenleaf photo

Oct. 28, 2009: Hernandez, tight end for the University of Florida, honors his late father’s memory.

In this USA Today profile, Hernandez discussed how his father’s death affected his college football career and talked about his close relationship with former University of Florida head football coach Urban Meyer.

– Kim Klement, USA Today

Patriots tight end Hernandez during a game against the New York Jets in 2010. —Andrew Burton / Getty Images

April 24, 2010: New England Patriots select Hernandez in the fourth round of the NFL Draft

Hernandez was the 115th pick overall in the 2010 draft. He was originally expected to be picked up earlier in the draft, based on on-field production, but several coaches passed on Hernandez due to “off-field concerns,” according to ESPN.

Advertisement

Mike Reiss, ESPN

April 27, 2010: News breaks that Hernandez has a history of drug use

After the Patriots drafted Hernandez, sources with other NFL teams expressed their concern about his history of marijuana use, which was reportedly the reason he dropped to a fourth-round draft pick. Hernandez failed multiple drug tests during his college football career, sources told The Boston Globe. However, Hernandez was reportedly open about his past marijuana use while he was being scouted. He passed his drug test at the Scouting Combine.

-Albert R. Breer, Boston.com

Broken auto glass at the scene on the bridge over I-90 in Boston after the shooting that killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

July 16, 2012: Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado killed in South End drive-by shooting

The Boston Globe reported the initial details of the double murder that Hernandez would later be acquitted of. Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were killed in a drive-by shooting along the Interstate 90 overpass in the South End. A third man was wounded. Police said it was a gang-related attack that was carried out in a matter of seconds.

– Brian R. Ballou, The Boston Globe

Hernandez scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Tom Brady in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in 2012. —Barton Silverman / The New York Times

Aug. 27, 2012: Aaron Hernandez signs a five-year contract extension with the Patriots

The Patriots signed Hernandez to a five-year, $37.5 million deal that would have kept the Pro Bowl tight end in New England through 2018, NFL.com reported. The contract had an average annual value of $7.5 million. Hernandez then donated $50,000 to the Myra Kraft foundation, thanking Patriots owner Robert Kraft for drafting him and extending his contract.

– Brian McIntyre, NFL.com

June 20, 2013: Hernandez is embroiled in a murder probe

Advertisement

After police ruled the death of Hernandez’s acquaintance, Odin Lloyd, a homicide, Hernandez’s involvement came into question. Police searched his North Attleboro home and the underbrush near where Lloyd’s body was found about a mile away.

– Mark Arsenault, Wesley Lowery and Brian Ballou, The Boston Globe

June 21, 2013: As Hernandez is investigated in connection with the death of Odin Lloyd, Hernandez’s past troubles return to the spotlight

While Hernandez was being investigated in connection with the murder of Odin Lloyd, an NFL scout revealed his pre-draft file on the Patriots tight end, which expressed concerns about his low self-esteem and emotional instability. At the time, Hernandez was also facing a civil lawsuit after allegedly shooting a friend in the face in the Miami area.

– Shalise Manza Young, The Boston Globe

Hernandez was arrested at his North Attleboro home in 2013. —George Rizer for the Boston Globe

June 26, 2013: Hernandez is charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd

Hernandez was arrested and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd after the two had a dispute in a nightclub. Lloyd’s body was found a mile from Hernandez’s North Attleboro home. He also faced five gun-related charges.

– ESPN.com news services

June 26, 2013: Patriots release Hernandez and take a salary-cap hit

The Patriots released Hernandez from his contract two hours after his was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd. At the time, he had already received $9.25 million of a $12.5 million signing bonus.

– Lindsay H. Jones, USA Today

July 3, 2013: Report says Tim Tebow once tried to stop Hernandez from engaging in a bar fight

This ABC report said Tebow, Hernandez’s teammate at the University of Florida, tried unsuccessfully to break up a fight between Hernandez, then 17, and a bar manager. The police report listed “hands, feet, fists and spitting” as the weapons involved.

– Aaron Katersky and Michelle McPhee, ABC

July 8, 2013: Aaron Hernandez ‘duped’ Patriots, Robert Kraft says

After two days of silence about Hernandez’s arrest and subsequent release from the team, Patriots owner Robert Kraft finally spoke out on the charges.

Advertisement

“No one in our organization was aware of any of these kind of connections. If it’s true, I’m just shocked,” Kraft said. “Our whole organization has been duped.”

– Ben Volin, The Boston Globe

August 28, 2013: Rolling Stone feature highlights Hernandez’s history of drugs and violence

Rolling Stone published a piece titled ‘Aaron Hernandez: The Gangster in the Huddle.’ It recounted Hernandez’s frequent use of the drug angel dust and his relationship with a group of gangsters. According to this report, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told Hernandez he was one mistake away from getting cut from the team.

– Ron Borges and Paul Solotaroff, Rolling Stone

May 15, 2014: Hernandez is charged in the double homicide of de Abreu and Furtado

Hernandez, who was already in jail awaiting trial for the Odin Lloyd case, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2012 deaths of de Abreu and Furtado. He was also charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder and one count of assault and battery.

– Ashley Fantz, CNN

 

Hernandez listened as prosecution witness Alexander Bradley testified at Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts in 2015. —Brian Snyder / Reuters / Pool

Jan. 23, 2015: Who’s who in the Aaron Hernandez murder trial?

In 2015, Hernandez went on trial for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancé. The prosecution took more than two months to present its case.

– Shannon McMahon, Boston.com

Patriots owner Robert Kraft testified during Hernandez’s 2015 murder trial. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

March 31, 2015: Kraft testifies Hernandez insisted he was innocent

During Hernandez’s murder trial, Patriots owner Robert Kraft testified that his former star tight end insisted during a private conversation at the team facility that he did not kill Odin Lloyd.

“I understood there was an incident that had transpired and I wanted to know whether he was involved,” Kraft said. “He said he was not involved, that he was innocent.”

– Travis Andersen, The Boston Globe

April 15, 2015: Jury finds Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder in Lloyd case

Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in Lloyd’s death and sentenced to life in prison without parole. More than 100 witnesses were called while the prosecution presented its case, which was mostly circumstantial. The motive? According to the prosecution, Lloyd was talking to people who Hernandez didn’t like while the two were at a bar in Boston.

– Ken Belson and Victor Mather, The New York Times

July 28, 2016: Sports Illustrated profile looks at the life of Hernandez’s brother, Jonathan

Sports Illustrated published a piece focusing on the life of Jonathan Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez’s brother. After the former NFL star was convicted of first-degree murder, Jonathan Hernandez decided to change his name from D.J. and to quit coaching football. The brothers communicated frequently while Hernandez was in prison, according to the article.

– Michael Rosenberg, Sports Illustrated

Feb. 12, 2017: Jury selection set to begin in Aaron Hernandez’s second murder trial

Hernandez, who was already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, went back on trial for murder in 2017–this time for the 2012 fatal shootings of two men outside a Boston nightclub.

– Denise Lavoie, AP via Boston.com

Hernandez sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in his double murder trial of at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. —Keith Bedford / The Boston Globe

April 14, 2017: Aaron Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder

Hernandez was acquitted in the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. The former New England Patriots tight end choked back tears as the verdicts were read in court. A few moments later, he looked back at his fiancee and nodded somberly as relatives of the victims sobbed loudly. A defense attorney hugged him.

– Denise Lavoie, AP via Boston.com

The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., where Hernandez was serving a life sentence and died after hanging himself on April 19. —Elise Amendola / AP

April 19, 2017: Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in his prison cell

Hernandez was found dead in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley, Mass. His body was discovered just after 3 a.m., and he was pronounced dead about an hour after he was taken to the hospital. A Corrections Department spokesman said Hernandez tried to jam his cell door to prevent guards from opening it and hanged himself with a bed sheet tied to a window.

– Denise Lavoie, AP via Boston.com

TOPICS: Local News Aaron Hernandez New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
(040517 Boston, MA) Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back at Hernandez's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/POOL)
Local News
Aaron Hernandez's death officially ruled suicide April 20, 2017 | 4:39 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR EMIRATES - Emirates marks the first planned commercial passenger A380 service from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), testing the airports infrastructure improvements on Thursday, January 26, 2017. (Josh Reynolds/AP Images for Emirates)
Travel
Emirates cutting flights into Boston from 2 to 1 per day April 20, 2017 | 3:44 PM
Aaron Hernandez listens at attorneys make oral arguments before Judge Jeffrey Locke Tuesday, April 4, 2017, as the trial of the former New England Patriots tight end continues in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Aaron Hernandez
Charlie Baker wants to know ‘what happened and why’ in Hernandez death April 20, 2017 | 2:39 PM
Jose Baez
Local News
Attorney says Hernandez’s brain held ‘illegally’ April 20, 2017 | 1:49 PM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
Hernandez family wants trauma researchers to examine brain April 20, 2017 | 1:34 PM
New Bedford, Massachusetts -- 4/19/2017 - (L-R) Governor Baker, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack walk down the CoveWalk as part of a photo op at the opening of the CoveWalk, the city's newest recreational waterfront path. The 5,500 foot path rests on top of the city's Hurricane Barrier. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Local News
Baker deserves a ‘C’ for handling, environmental groups say April 20, 2017 | 1:18 PM
Boston, MA - 2/21/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference to announce the state's criminal justice system's review findings at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA, February 21, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
The next recession could make the state budget deficit explode April 20, 2017 | 1:15 PM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in his double murder trial of at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Mass., Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Local News
‘John 3:16’ was written on Aaron Hernandez’s forehead, official says April 20, 2017 | 12:29 PM
Boston- 6/29/2016 Former US Senator Scott Brown leaves the Langham Hotel in Post Office Square where he attended a Donald Trump attended event. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Politics
Trump to nominate Scott Brown as ambassador to New Zealand April 20, 2017 | 11:16 AM
Boston City Hall.
Local News
Almost 40 candidates sign up to seek city office in Boston April 20, 2017 | 9:20 AM
Boston, MA--5/3/2016--After the assembly, students Adonis Woods (cq), left, and Antoinette Webster (cq) declare their love for teacher Sydney Chaffee (cq). The 9th-grade humanities teacher, at Codman Academy Charter Public School (cq), was announced as the 2017 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year, on Tuesday, May 3, 2016. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 04teacherofyear Reporter: Jeremy Fox
Local News
Massachusetts charter school teacher is Teacher of the Year April 20, 2017 | 9:13 AM
Somerville, MA - 07/13/16 - Partners HealthCare has new corporate offices in Somerville's Assembly Row. Lane Turner/Globe Staff Section: BIZ Reporter: Priyanka McCluskey Slug: 14partners
Business
Partners to acquire RI’s Care New England April 20, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
The fall of Aaron Hernandez April 20, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Local News
Police detonate 19th-century cannonball found among antiques April 20, 2017 | 7:38 AM
Local News
Ex-nursing home worker gets up to 8 years of rape of patient April 20, 2017 | 7:31 AM
Local News
1 woman dies in Marlborough house fire April 20, 2017 | 7:16 AM
National News
10 things to know for today April 20, 2017 | 6:08 AM
Media
O'Reilly is out at Fox but influence endures; career too? April 20, 2017 | 1:16 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. Massachusetts prison officials said Hernandez hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)
Local News
Questions abound in aftermath of Aaron Hernandez's death April 20, 2017 | 12:26 AM
Nathan Carman carries flowers to a memorial service for his mother, Linda Carman, who was lost at sea, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at Saint Patrick - Saint Anthony Church in Hartford, Conn. Carman was rescued by a freighter about 100 miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard after the boat he and his mother were on sank during the weekend of Sept. 17. (Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant via AP)
Local News
Man rescued at sea seeks to have court document sealed April 20, 2017 | 12:08 AM
Ernesto Abreu, the father of murder victim Daniel de Abreu, reacts to the suicide of Aaron Hernandez, who was charged but acquitted of Abreu's murder. He stands on the staircase in his home.
Local News
‘I’m not happy about his death. It’s actually a shame,’ says South End murder victim’s father April 19, 2017 | 3:15 PM
Media
Read the internal memo on Bill O'Reilly sent to Fox News employees April 19, 2017 | 3:07 PM
Media
Fox News Channel dismisses Bill O'Reilly April 19, 2017 | 2:41 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with Donald Trump before the Patriots played the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in 2012.
Politics
Kraft donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural celebrations April 19, 2017 | 1:57 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. Massachusetts prison officials said Hernandez hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)
Local News
What we know about Aaron Hernandez's suicide April 19, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Roxbury, MA -- 1/12/2017 - Tito Jackson, Roxbury City Councilor announces his mayoral candidacy at Dudley Square's Haley House. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 13titopic Reporter:
Local News
Tito Jackson is taking the first official step toward running for mayor April 19, 2017 | 12:20 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Chaffetz says he won’t for re-election or any other office in 2018
Politics
Utah Rep. Chaffetz says he won't run for re-election April 19, 2017 | 11:54 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
In death, Hernandez's murder conviction likely to be tossed April 19, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in his double murder trial of at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Mass., Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Local News
Mass. has a troubled record on prison suicides April 19, 2017 | 11:17 AM
FILE- In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Trump raised $107 million for his inaugural festivities. Trump’s inaugural committee is due to file information about those donors with the Federal Election Commission and said it would do so on Tuesday, April 18.
Politics
Billionaires, companies power Trump's record inaugural haul April 19, 2017 | 11:05 AM