Attorney says Hernandez’s brain held ‘illegally’

Defense attorney Jose Baez accused the state medical examiner Thursday of improperly withholding the brain of Aaron Hernandez from family members who want it studied to see if the former athlete suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

“It is our position that they are holding Aaron Hernandez’s brain illegally,” Baez said. CTE is a condition, caused by repetitive brain trauma, that has affected some football players. Baez said he was not contending that Hernandez had the condition, but that the family wants to know if he did.

