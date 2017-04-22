Here are the best signs from Boston’s March for Science rally
Your inner nerd will appreciate these.
Boston’s March for Science felt like a sequel to February’s “stand up for science” rally in Copley Square.
In the face of weather as bleak as their opinion of the Trump administration, the area’s advocates for fact-based inquiry were back Saturday afternoon, and more than 1,000 demonstrators descended on the Common, according to The New York Times.
This time around, it seemed like the signs were even nerdier:
He got on at the MIT stop, of course. #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/A0KnjwVE3o
— ❄️Jaclyn Friedman❄️ (@jaclynf) April 22, 2017
#marchforscience pic.twitter.com/deB4NBJMeV
— Anne O'Donnell-Luria (@AnneOtation) April 22, 2017
#marchforscience #MarchaPorLaCiencia pic.twitter.com/WJaLyjh6gj
— Juan C. Opazo (@opazolab) April 22, 2017
1/ Richard Petrasso, MIT scientist who studies inertial confinement fusion. "Pope Urban VIII – I'm sure he voted for Trump!" pic.twitter.com/xrE8wvTg1p
— Evan Allen (@EvanMAllen) April 22, 2017
#ScienceMarch #marchforscience #ScienceMarchBoston @universalhub pic.twitter.com/Etmlb8bpKr
— Kris H (@cybah) April 22, 2017
#marchforscience pic.twitter.com/rQImwXudeF
— Smith Physics (@Smith_Physics) April 22, 2017
March for Science in Boston #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/DbWThVIZp6
— Eduard Pogorskiy (@pogorsky) April 22, 2017
Weather maybe miserable but represent #marchforscienceboston pic.twitter.com/lG40Qfhplg
— Paul Belcher (@iceobar) April 22, 2017
The worldwide demonstrations were officially billed as nonpartisan, but that didn’t mean Boston’s rally was absent of rather pointed political statements.
#ScienceMarch #marchforscience #ScienceMarchBoston @universalhub pic.twitter.com/knFu5zZnAE
— Kris H (@cybah) April 22, 2017
#marchforscience #boston pic.twitter.com/17S3RNZ8fe
— Anne O'Donnell-Luria (@AnneOtation) April 22, 2017
The big tent approach #marchforscience #Trump pic.twitter.com/zc45iYp1vz
— David Beard (@dabeard) April 22, 2017
@debivort #marchforscience boston pic.twitter.com/IQg2aFmEWT
— Paul Garrity (@Nemvec) April 22, 2017
45 != 44 #sciencemarch #marchforscience #boston https://t.co/Xr6QDpsTC9 pic.twitter.com/pWPygjBCtl
— SpatialH (@SpatialH) April 22, 2017