Here are the best signs from Boston’s March for Science rally

Your inner nerd will appreciate these.

Boston MA 04/22/2017 Some of the crowd at the March For Science on the Boston Common. Jonathan Wiggs /GlobeStaff) Reporter:Topic
Some of the crowd at the March For Science on the Boston Common. –Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe
By
April 22, 2017

Boston’s March for Science felt like a sequel to February’s “stand up for science” rally in Copley Square.

In the face of weather as bleak as their opinion of the Trump administration, the area’s advocates for fact-based inquiry were back Saturday afternoon, and more than 1,000 demonstrators descended on the Common, according to The New York Times. 

This time around, it seemed like the signs were even nerdier:

The worldwide demonstrations were officially billed as nonpartisan, but that didn’t mean Boston’s rally was absent of rather pointed political statements.

TOPICS: Local News Science Politics
