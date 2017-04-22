Here are the best signs from Boston’s March for Science rally

Boston’s March for Science felt like a sequel to February’s “stand up for science” rally in Copley Square.

In the face of weather as bleak as their opinion of the Trump administration, the area’s advocates for fact-based inquiry were back Saturday afternoon, and more than 1,000 demonstrators descended on the Common, according to The New York Times.

This time around, it seemed like the signs were even nerdier:

1/ Richard Petrasso, MIT scientist who studies inertial confinement fusion. "Pope Urban VIII – I'm sure he voted for Trump!" pic.twitter.com/xrE8wvTg1p — Evan Allen (@EvanMAllen) April 22, 2017

The worldwide demonstrations were officially billed as nonpartisan, but that didn’t mean Boston’s rally was absent of rather pointed political statements.