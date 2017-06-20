Jurors deliberate in Baby Doe murder trial; no verdict yet

Photos from the Facebook page of Rachelle Bond of daughter, Bella.
Bella Bond. –Facebook
AP,
June 20, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — The jury in the Massachusetts murder trial of a man charged with killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe has deliberated for about two hours without reaching a verdict and has left for the day.

Michael McCarthy is accused of killing the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Rachelle Bond in 2015.

McCarthy’s lawyer told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday the girl’s mother is the real killer and created a “web of lies” to blame him.

A prosecutor conceded Rachelle Bond behaved badly but said there’s no evidence she killed her daughter.

Deliberations are set to resume Wednesday.

The little girl’s body washed ashore on a Boston Harbor island. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions of people on social media after she was dubbed Baby Doe by authorities trying to determine her identity.

TOPICS: Local News Massachusetts Crime
