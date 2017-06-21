A Yale dean lost her job after calling people ‘white trash’ in Yelp reviews

By
Christine Hauser, New York Times News Service
June 21, 2017
Yale’s Harkness Tower. —Beth J. Harpaz / AP, File

A dean at Yale who was placed on leave after leaving online reviews recommending a restaurant for “white trash” customers and describing movie theater workers as “barely educated morons” has left her position permanently, a college official said.

Dr. June Y. Chu, who was appointed in May 2016 as the dean of Pierson College, one of Yale’s residential colleges, posted a series of reviews on Yelp that were published by the Yale Daily News last month with screenshots of 10 of them dating back to 2015. The newspaper said that the reviews had caught the attention of Pierson students and had circulated among them.

Advertisement

“If you are white trash, this is the perfect night out for you!” she wrote in one review, published under the name June C., about a local Japanese restaurant.

Another review, for a cinema, said of its concession workers: “So what they have is barely educated morons trying to manage snack orders for the obese and also try to add $7 plus $7.”

Chu later deleted her Yelp account and sent an email to the residential college community apologizing, the News said.

“I have learned a lot this semester about the power of words and about the accountability that we owe one another,” Chu wrote, according to the newspaper. “My remarks were wrong. There are no two ways about it. Not only were they insensitive in matters related to class and race; they demean the values to which I hold myself and which I offer as a member of this community,” it said.

Chu was placed on leave last month.

On Tuesday, the head of Pierson College’s administrative office, Stephen Davis, said in an email to students that Chu was no longer its dean.

“I write to let you know Dean Chu has left her position at Pierson College and wishes the best to the students,” Davis said, according to a copy of the message obtained Wednesday. “As a result, I am initiating the process of the search for a new dean, who will be in place before the start of the fall term.”

Advertisement

He also said that he would be reaching out to students to see who would be interested in being involved in the search.

In a message to students in May, Davis said that Chu had assured him and others “that she had posted only two troubling reviews on social media.” He said he later found out she was “in fact responsible for multiple reprehensible posts, enough to represent a more widespread pattern. The additional posts that surfaced compounded the harm of the initial two, and they also further damaged my trust and confidence in Dean Chu’s accountability to me and ability to lead the students of Pierson College.”

Chu did not reply to an email sent to her Yale account Wednesday. The email brought an automatic reply referring queries to Mark Schenker, a senior associate dean at Yale. Schenker did not reply to calls and emails.

Calls to personal telephone numbers associated with Chu were not returned.

Chu was scheduled to teach a sophomore seminar in September 2017 called “Perspectives in Asian American Psychology,” which was meant to explore Asian-American identity issues and influences, according to the online syllabus. The status of the course was not immediately known.

According to the announcement last year of her appointment, Chu earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Bryn Mawr College and graduate degrees from Harvard University and the University of California, Davis. She had taught at the UC Davis and the University of Pennsylvania, where she was director of the Pan Asian American Community House, according to the statement by Jonathan Holloway, the dean of Yale College.

TOPICS: Local News Education Connecticut
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at a rally to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and its replacement on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Criticism is mounting on the GOP for health care reform legislation being done behind closed doors. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says the Senate Republican health care bill is paid for with 'blood money' June 22, 2017 | 6:49 PM
mannequin
Local News
Police catch man on I-93 using mannequin as passenger in the HOV lane June 22, 2017 | 5:52 PM
Politics
What you need to know about the potential changes to the marijuana law June 22, 2017 | 4:54 PM
British Beer Company made a 159-feet and 6-inches lobster roll in Portsmouth, NH Sunday, June 18, 2017. In the process of making this roll they used 440 pounds of fresh live lobster, in which 40 pounds were donated from Sysco Boston. (Jason Narinian)
Food
Canadians are contesting New Hampshire's supposedly record-breaking lobster roll June 22, 2017 | 3:17 PM
Politics
Trump says he didn't tape his conversations with Comey June 22, 2017 | 1:11 PM
The scene of a truck crash in Rochester, Mass.
Local News
Good Samaritans held truck driver's head above water after crash into pond June 22, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Local News
Home of Vermont man burglarized while he was attending his wife's funeral June 22, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Politics
Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare' June 22, 2017 | 11:31 AM
tall ships castle island
Local News
Watch the Tall Ships sail out of Boston Harbor June 22, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Local News
Syphilis cases have doubled in New Hampshire June 22, 2017 | 10:09 AM
Local News
Woman found dead in Massachusetts home; man under arrest June 22, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Yemeni businessman Ali Awad Habib recounts the torment he suffered in prison, where he said he was beaten with wires and wooden clubs and given electrical shocks, in this May 8, 2017 phot in Aden, Yemen. Habib was detained for weeks after Emirati-backed forces hunting for al-Qaida members raided his family’s businesses, arresting him and several of his relatives. Habib’s father, like an unknown number of other detainees, has been sent to a base of the United Arab Emirates across the Red Sea in Eritrea.
National News
10 things to know for today June 22, 2017 | 6:00 AM
Local News
Massachusetts teen helped save classmate from an allergy attack June 22, 2017 | 5:47 AM
Cape Cod Ma . 05/15/2012 Work on the Sagamore Bridge has caused traffic delays for drivers. View is of trafficf heading north. Staff / Photographer: Jonathan Wiggs Reporter:Section:Metro :Reporter:Slug:
Local News
Here are the ideas being considered to fix the suffocating traffic to Cape Cod June 22, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Peabody father beat daughter with a belt for installing Snapchat app June 22, 2017 | 2:19 AM
Local News
Soldier who lost 4 limbs opening Maine retreat to help others June 22, 2017 | 1:11 AM
Massachusetts State House.
Politics
Mass. House OK's bill that would redo recreational marijuana law June 21, 2017 | 10:30 PM
An exhibition inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, which just opened.
Local News
At the Dr. Seuss Museum: Oh, the places they don’t go! June 21, 2017 | 9:53 PM
Local News
MIT plans massive project for Kendall Square June 21, 2017 | 9:14 PM
Local News
Fessenden School official on leave amid sexual misconduct allegation June 21, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Hyannis 06/17/2017: The ferry Iyanough was docked after being removed from a jetty where it grounded in Hyannis Harbor. Damage to the botton of the ferry is visable near the water line. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (metro)
Local News
Ferry captain, pilot on leave after crash that injured 18 June 21, 2017 | 8:44 PM
Local News
Mass. man admits he embezzled $700,000 from boatyard June 21, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Local News
Trinity College closes due to threats made after professor's posts June 21, 2017 | 8:38 PM
In this May 10, 2017, photo provided by TTR Sotheby's International Realty, the McLean, Va., childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is shown. The home was put up for sale by its current owners for $49.5 million. (Gordon Beall/TTR Sotheby's International Realty via AP)
Real Estate
Childhood home of Jackie O up for sale. Asking price: $49.5M June 21, 2017 | 8:18 PM
Keytar Bear pictured last November.
Local News
Keytar Bear is back June 21, 2017 | 5:22 PM
A 2017 Kia Niro.
Car News
Kia tops new car quality survey for second straight year June 21, 2017 | 3:04 PM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from Deer Island. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
Too hot to fly? Climate change may take toll on air travel June 21, 2017 | 1:50 PM
Local News
Police: Man stole $3.5K from elderly hospitalized neighbor June 21, 2017 | 10:43 AM
Local News
Chilling video surfaces of man suspected in N.H. murders June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
For some Boston officers, extra money comes easy June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM